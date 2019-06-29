Six injured after three-vehicle Linthicum crash

Anne Arundel County first responders transported three of six people involved in a three-vehicle collision in Linthicum to the hospital Friday night, fire officials said.

Spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said Anne Arundel was called at 9:12 p.m to the crash scene on Route 295 South on the Patapsco River Bridge.

Anne Arundel emergency responders transported three people: a 12-year-old girl who went to Johns Hopkins Children's Center with minor injuries, a 15-year-old girl who went to Johns Hopkins Children's Center with serious, not believed life-threatening injuries and a 48-year-old man who also was transported to Johns Hopkins with minor injuries.

Baltimore County first responders assisted three others, Davies said.