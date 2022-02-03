Anne Arundel police: Driver error appears to be cause of fatal light rail collision that left a 17-year-old dead

A failure to obey traffic control devices by a 17-year-old driver appears to be the cause of a fatal collision Wednesday that left him dead after his vehicle was struck by a Maryland Transit Administration light rail train in Linthicum, Anne Arundel County police said Thursday.
Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, police said a light rail train traveling northbound near the intersection of Maple Road West and Camp Meade Road struck a 2003 Honda Accord driven by the 17-year-old, a resident of Kissimmee, Florida, traveling eastbound on Maple Road.
Witnesses told police the driver did not obey automatic roadway gates that were lowering to block traffic on Maple Road, and the attached red flashing signals were also activated. The Honda did not stop and continued to drive, causing the light rail train to strike the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.
Witnesses told police that the train’s horn sounded before approaching the roadway. There were overhead alternate flashing red lights in both directions of Maple Road and flashing train signals facing each direction that were clearly visible, police said.
It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to extract the driver of the Honda who was trapped, officials said Wednesday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and his name has not been released.
There was no evidence of alcohol or drug use by anyone involved in the crash, police said.
The train operator was not injured. There were no passengers on the train at the time of the incident, and the train was still on the tracks, according to police.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department Traffic Safety Section is investigating.
The crash caused delays in north and southbound light rail service throughout Wednesday morning. Normal service was restored around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.