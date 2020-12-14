Send us pictures of your holiday display for a list of Anne Arundel’s best and brightest

Thousands of sparkling lights fill neighborhoods each winter season, an attempt to make tangible the joyous holiday spirit.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, light displays –– which can be viewed from climate-controlled vehicles –– may be more important than ever this year. Lights on the Bay at Sandy Point State Park has seen unprecedented attendance as people search for pandemic-safe family activities. New coronavirus restrictions that begin Wednesday will limit available activities as the county attempts to slow the coronavirus’ spread. Among those activities closed Wednesday include theaters and art performances.
While smaller in scale, displays on individual properties across the county bring similar joy to kids in the backseat. The Capital would like to compile a list of some of the best displays in the county so that drivers can get their fix of sparkle from Brooklyn Park to Shady Side.
Do you have a seasonal light display that sparks wonder and amusement? Do you have something funny, fancy or festive? Or how about something simple and serene?
If so, help us spread some cheer by contacting reporter Rachael Pacella at rpacella@capgaznews.com or The Capital at tips@capgaznews.com.
Please provide a name, address, contact number and a high-resolution photo of your display by Friday.
The Capital does not plan to publicize this information until given express permission by the homeowner.