Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 bicycle event canceled

Organizers of the Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 bicycle event scheduled for Oct. 4 announced it will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the event is canceled, a small, free bike safety program event for children and family that accompanies it will still be held.
Those who registered for the event can choose between donating the registration fee to the nonprofit beneficiaries, to roll registration to the Oct. 3, 2021 event or to have their money refunded.
Organizers cited in a message on the event’s website the uncertain conditions of the pandemic, coupled with the amount of lead time needed for preparation as the reason to not hold the event this year.
Since the first event in 2014, more than $200,000 has been raised. The hosts of the event are Anne Arundel County Police, Anne Arundel County Recreation & Parks and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”).
“Our shared commitment to safety and health has guided our decisions since our launch and that especially applies now during COVID-19,” the online announcement reads.
The Lifeline 100 event’s free Children’s Bike Safety Rodeo at Kinder Farm Park is scheduled to continue within the parameters of guidelines for social distancing. Partners such as Rise for Autism, The Image Center and Special Olympics will provide participation for children and adults with special needs. Details for the Oct. 4 Rodeo are forthcoming.
“We are very grateful to our many sponsors, volunteers and partners who make this special event possible and we look forward to working with them in the future,” the announcement reads.
Organizers said the event for 2021 is scheduled for Oct. 3 for rides of 15, 30, 65 and 100 miles.