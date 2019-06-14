Between the lines: Anne Arundel County library emails show struggle, resistance to LGBTQ programs

When drag queen Balena Canto read a story for 100 bouncing toddlers and smiling parents last summer at the Glen Burnie Regional Library, her Drag Queen Story Time sent shock waves through the library system and started a struggle for control of programming.

For the last nine months, the Anne Arundel County Public Library Board of Trustees has been unable to agree on a policy intended to oversee the planning of programs like Drag Queen Story Time. It almost ended up preventing them altogether.

The board, which votes on everything from funding to fines, implemented the policy in February, giving itself the responsibility to approve what library staff determines are “controversial programs.”

Since then, the board has backtracked and allowed staff led by Libraries CEO Skip Auld to proceed with 14 LGBTQ related programs.

Under a Maryland Public Information Act request, The Capital obtained more than 700 pages of emails between the board, the staff and the public going back to last August that layout the debate over the LGBTQ programs and the policy.

The emails from a few board members and elected officials show just how strong resistance to the program was — including some that labeled it “social engineering.” The former county executive called for Drag Queen Story Time to be canceled. A former councilman said LGBTQ programs use taxpayer money to “promote perversion.”

Throughout the emails, Auld argued against the policy and defended the staff’s right to plan the programs.

Prevention of LGBTQ programs would go against the library’s values of independence, freedom of political influence and information and enlightenment for all, Auld wrote. And he warned the board that the new policy would “cripple” his staff’s ability to deliver effective programs.

“It will not only create huge roadblocks to how we deliver timely programs, it will decimate staff morale,” Auld emailed the board in September. “It sends the message that the library board does not value the employees’ judgment or their insight into the needs of our community.”

This message to the board came a month after Catherine Hollerbach, chief of public services and branch management, wrote that one unidentified board member told her the libraries should not serve “segments of our community.”

Before Drag Queen Story Time unfolded in Glen Burnie, the sleepy board of 24 volunteer trustees operated mostly out of public scrutiny dealing with issues that caused little, if any, public concern.

But the policy to judge and refuse some “controversial” programs could make it the first library board in the nation to give itself such power. And it comes just as the board is evolving, trimming down to an appointed 17-member body with term limits.

Four new members, as well as potentially the first openly transgender person to serve on the board, will help decide the fate of that policy and the board’s relationship with the staff at a meeting Thursday.

‘Liberal agenda’

Libraries spokeswoman Christine Feldmann said the system doesn’t define the more than 5,000 programs it puts on each year as liberal or conservative.

Board member Jim Harle begs to differ . He considers the LGBTQ programs presented as controversial to be liberal and therefore in need of conservative contrast.

“The problem I see in some others on the board is that they fear that the staff is pushing a liberal agenda, thus in some sense politicizing the library,” Harle wrote in a March email to Auld.

Auld replied that the staff is planning “conservative” programs on gun safety, immigration, “as well as church singing groups and the like.”

“Immigration Conversation” is a regular library program led by an attorney who offers answers to immigration questions affecting the community, Feldmann said. She also said the Mountain Road Library staff is researching potential speakers for a gun safety program. The library system also works with several county churches to put on choir performances, history lessons and charity initiatives.

None of these programs has been identified by staff as controversial, Feldmann said.

In August, former board president Joan Beck wrote an email to the rest of the board opposing Drag Queen Story Time.

“This is not about diversity at all. The basic intent, from a behavior science point of view, is truly social engineering. I personally don’t believe this is the library’s primary mission. We have far too many other needs to fill,” she wrote.

Beck stands by her words.

“My main purpose for over 20 years has been to protect the library and its image and to do the right thing. That has been my intent and has always been,” Beck said in an interview. “I certainly say everyone has a right to live their lives as they choose. I don’t have a problem with that at all.”

Harle isn’t bothered by Beck’s message, he said, because it added to the debate around the direction of the library system.

“The board is supposed to be representative of the wide swath of the community, so there are going to be people who say ‘This is terrible,’ and ‘This is wonderful,’ so having differences of opinion on the board is just fine as far as I’m concerned,” Harle said. “If everyone on the board just nodded and said ‘That’s fine,’ then we don’t need it.”

Matthew Maisano, who performs as Balena Canto for the Drag Queen Story Times, said opposition to his program is common. He also performs at libraries near his home in the Philadelphia area, where protesters have rallied outside his story times.

He said people who oppose the program and make comments like Beck’s generally don’t understand what it’s about.

“I know other opposition people say that it’s some sort of indoctrination. That’s complete crap. That’s kind of out of fear,” Maisano said.

“It’s just seeing that there are people who aren’t like you and that they have a voice and should be treated as equally as everyone in this world. You have to treat them with respect as you do anyone. I don’t really see how that’s social engineering. It’s just learning how to be a good person.”

Deborah Caldwell Stone, interim director for the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, said the board should trust the staff and change the policy. The ALA sent a letter in March to the board members urging them to let the staff run the library system without interference.

“(Librarians are) the ones who talk to the library users and members of the community every day. They should be trusted and expected to exercise those skills by the board and the community as a whole,” Caldwell said.