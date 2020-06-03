Anne Arundel Libraries delay opening, prepare for curbside pickup

Anne Arundel County Public Library system has pushed back plans to open its doors and is moving ahead with curbside service.
Library officials announced last month that they planned to start limited indoor service on June 15 with curbside service set for the week prior. In-branch services are now scheduled to start July 6.
“While we had hoped to open our doors in mid-June, we have not received all of our protective equipment,” said Library CEO Skip Auld in Wednesday’s announcement.
“Today’s social distancing restrictions require us to completely change how we provide service to ensure the health and safety of our customers, staff and volunteers. We appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Starting Monday, staff will offer contactless curbside pickup from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, at all locations with a few exceptions. Details can be found at aacpl.net/curbside. Live telephone assistance will also begin Monday.
The Broadneck Library won’t be offering services until repairs can be made from recent water damage. Neither will the Riviera Beach Library as they move to their temporary location on Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. Service is planned to start there on June 29. A new library is being built on the site of the old building on Duvall Highway.
Pickup and telephone service at the new Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library will not begin until the branch opens in mid-July.
All in-person library programs are canceled through Aug. 31. Some library programs will be held in the fall depending on state directives on gathering sizes, library officials said.
Since the system’s closure on March 13, the library has extended its digital collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and databases and offered dozens of virtual programs on its Facebook page and on Zoom.