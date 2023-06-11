Can Harvey Blonder build a hotel at Liberty Marina on the South River? County zoning officials will decide Tuesday.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An expansive, “eco-resort” project at Liberty Marina in Edgewater could gain traction in its approval process Tuesday as Anne Arundel County officials weigh whether a hotel can be built in a heavy commercial district along the South River.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the county’s Office of Administrative Hearings will hold a virtual session considering different variances and exceptions to local zoning rules for the project, which includes a 198-room hotel, 13 condominiums and several thousand square feet of ballroom space.

Advertisement

If granted, the decisions would mark a step forward in a years-long process for the marina’s owner, Harvey Blonder.

A prolific businessman in Annapolis who owns the Latitude 38º restaurant and other downtown properties, Blonder was recently the subject of a multi-million-dollar lawsuit regarding his conduct as manager of the Yellowfin Steak and Fish House, a waterfront eatery across the street from Liberty Marina. Three of the restaurant’s investors accused Blonder of misrepresenting Yellowfin’s profits to prevent distributions and redirect revenue toward his other ventures.

Advertisement

After a two-week trial in May, a jury ordered Blonder to pay more than $9 million in damages to the restaurant. In each of the three counts he was found liable for, fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty, the six-person jury ruled he had acted with malice, or with the intent to harm.

Liberty Marina, which headquarters the management company that oversees Blonder’s 90-odd businesses, was mentioned often during the civil suit. Yellowfin leadership said the marina offered overpriced and inefficient services while Kris Kohlmann, Blonder’s former chief financial officer, said it charged Yellowfin a rate twice as high as it did other Blonder businesses.

During that time, Blonder’s management company oversaw the payments for Yellowfin’s needs, restaurant investors and management testified, and Kohlmann identified approximately $75,000 worth of Yellowfin funds inappropriately or unfairly given to Liberty Marina.

Now, with its proposed additions and improvements, the marina could become a regional competitor for banquets and weddings, as well as a direct competitor for its neighbor Yellowfin.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Fillat + Architecture, the firm handling the marina’s outbuild and renovations, highlights three dining venues, a rooftop bar and a multipurpose pool as “the fun side” of the resort, according to its website. With solar panels for electricity and geothermal heating and cooling to help achieve net-zero carbon emissions, the firm also describes the resort as a “flagship project for resiliency and sustainability.”

Despite these features, however, several community members have voiced their concerns about the effects the resort could have on the South River and the critical area it surrounds, according to a November 2021 statement from the Arundel Rivers Federation.

The nonprofit environmental group said at the time it did not support the project but that it would be open to discussion as the approval process unfolds, noting it would “likely [have] pros and cons on the whole.”

In an interview with The Capital, Matthew Johnston, the federation’s executive director, said it was still too early to comment on any environmental concerns the project may present.

Advertisement

An approval Tuesday would not represent a final approval on the project, but rather provide a special exception allowing a hotel to be built on Liberty Marina’s waterfront property. Should the zoning applications move forward, the marina’s proposal will still be required to go through the developmental plan review process, as well as obtain any necessary permit, said Jenny Proebstle, deputy chief of staff for County Executive Steuart Pittman.

The hearing officer also has 30 days from the end of Tuesday’s meeting to decide on the exception, Proebstle said.

Neither Blonder nor Peter Fillat, the project’s architect, returned a request for comment.