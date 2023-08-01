County blocks hotel at Liberty Marina, calling proposal attempt to ‘rezone the property’; appeal filed

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anne Arundel County officials have rejected a plan to build a hotel along the South River, snubbing one of the primary features of an “eco-resort” proposal at Liberty Marina.

With the hope of achieving net zero carbon emissions while in service, the marina’s expansion effort includes a 198-room hotel, 13 condominiums, several thousand square feet of ballroom space and three dining venues along Solomons Island Road in Edgewater.

Advertisement

However, more than a month after a public hearing in June, the county’s Office of Administrative Hearings declined to exempt Liberty Marina from its zoning district requirements, finding the waterfront property, with a hotel, would no longer act as a “full-service” marina.

“In this application by Liberty Marina in 2023, the applicant is not adding a hotel to a marina but, in effect, trying to rezone the property,” administrative hearing officer Douglas Clark Hollmann wrote in a 19-page decision last month.

Advertisement

Peter Fillat, the project’s architect, said an appeal against Hollman’s decision was filed last week, though a hearing before the county’s Board of Appeals has yet to be scheduled. Fillat said he hopes the matter will be heard this fall.

Harvey Blonder, the marina’s owner and the defendant in a multimillion-dollar fraud lawsuit earlier this year, deferred comment to Fillat and attorney Charles Schaller. Schaller did not respond to a request for comment.

On June 13, the county heard testimony and public comment as it considered the marina project, including a change in zoning rules to allow a hotel in a heavy commercial marina district.

Donnie Dyott Jr., an analyst with Anne Arundel’s Office of Planning and Zoning, testified that the proposal was generally consistent with the county’s development goals and policies, and said an Edgewater hotel would both meet a public need and “not be detrimental to the public health, safety, or welfare.”

Many residents, however, spoke out against the project during a virtual hearing, citing concerns about congestion and the effect heavy traffic may have on the South River Bridge — Liberty Marina sits at its foot on the north side, away from Edgewater and Londontowne — as well as its ability to function as a marina. One resident, a boat owner, said they were worried Liberty Marina would become a “hotel first, marina second.”

The project proposal includes amenities on both an inland north parcel and a waterfront south parcel, the latter of which would include the hotel. Keeping the idea of a “full-service marina” in mind, Hollmann wrote “the problem in this case is not just the hotel but the applicant’s plans for the rest of the South Parcel.”

More specifically, Hollman took issue with the project given the property’s current classification as a commercial marina, which is defined by law as, “a marina for servicing, fueling, and storage of watercraft.”

His decision included a table of more than 50 permitted, conditional and special exception uses for properties within a heavy commercial marina district. On it, Hollmann highlighted in bold 21 services the Liberty Marina property would not be able to offer if granted the hotel exception. Among them were “maintenance and repair of watercraft” and “offices and administration facilities necessary for operating the marina.”

Advertisement

None of the uses highlighted by Hollman were conditional uses of the designation and Hollman’s document doesn’t mention which services Liberty Marina currently provides.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“If the requested special exception is granted, will the applicant’s property still be a marina?” Hollmann asked in his document. “It looks like it will be a hotel and entertainment complex that happens to be located on the water.”

The decision represents another roadblock for Blonder, who has planned to open a hotel at Liberty Marina for years and is currently fighting another decision — this one in court.

A prolific businessman in Annapolis who owns several downtown properties, Blonder was recently the subject of a multi-million-dollar lawsuit stemming from his time as manager of the Yellowfin Steak and Fish House, a waterfront eatery across the street from Liberty Marina. Three of Yellowfin’s investors accused Blonder of misrepresenting the restaurant’s profits to prevent distributions and redirect revenue toward his other ventures.

After a two-week trial in May, a jury ordered Blonder to pay more than $9 million in damages to the restaurant, finding he had acted with malice, or with the intent to harm, on three counts: fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty.

Liberty Marina was mentioned often during the civil suit. Yellowfin leadership said the marina offered overpriced and inefficient services while Kris Kohlmann, Blonder’s former chief financial officer, said it charged Yellowfin a rate twice as high as it did other Blonder businesses.

Advertisement

During that time, Blonder’s management company oversaw the payments for Yellowfin’s needs, restaurant investors and management testified, and Kohlmann identified approximately $75,000 worth of Yellowfin funds inappropriately or unfairly given to Liberty Marina.

Blonder and his legal team have filed multiple motions since the jury’s decision in May, including one asking Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Pamela Alban to overrule the jury’s verdict. A hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Circuit Court.