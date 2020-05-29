Anne Arundel police chief condemns officers actions; sets news conference with African American leaders today

Anne Arundel County police Chief Tim Altomare has condemned the actions of officers in Minneapolis implicated in the death of a black man in their custody.
In a guest column for The Capital published online Friday, the chief wrote about how the actions of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd disturbed him. He condemned their conduct.
Floyd died while pleading that he couldn’t breathe as a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck. Four Minneapolis police officers were quickly fired, but Floyd’s death set of a firestorm of protests nationwide about police brutality toward African Americans. Protesters have called for the officers to be criminally charged.
“The officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck was trained better than that, I would bet my life on it,” he wrote.
The chief wrote about images playing again and again in his head: of the tragic death, of the protests, of people of different creeds coming together. He talked about use of force, saying officers are trained to know that pressing on a person’s neck for a long time can lead to death.
“Because of this, I needed to put pen to paper to say: I condemn the actions of the officers involved in Floyd’s death. It does not take specialized training to know that force applied to a human being’s neck can cause serious injury or death,” he wrote.
African American community leaders and the chief are expected to address the death of Floyd in a 1 p.m. news conference in Glen Burnie.
At a 1 p.m. news conference immediately following that of County Executive Steuart Pittman, who is expected to announce further easement of coronavirus-related restrictions, Altomare will be joined by members of the Caucus of African American Leaders, the county’s chapter of the NAACP and clergy to discuss Floyd’s death and police brutality.
In his column, the chief wrote about images playing again and again in his head: of the tragic death, of the protests, of people of different creeds coming together. He talked about use of force, saying officers are trained to know that pressing on a person’s neck for a long time can lead to death.
Altomare said Anne Arundel County officers use force in 0.3% of encounters with the public and about 1% of arrests. He said the majority — approximately 70% — of sustained excessive force complaints come from other officers.
“There is no defending the conduct of the officers in Minneapolis,” he wrote. “I also can’t promise that we won’t have a “bad night“ here. I can promise that we do not and will not accept less than respect for all lives and professional service to every human being we contact – including those we arrest.”