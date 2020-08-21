Two lanes on westbound span of Bay Bridge closed for police activity, Maryland Transportation Authority Police say

Two lanes on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge remain closed Friday afternoon for “police activity” that’s been ongoing since last night, Maryland Transportation Authority police said.
The eastbound span of the bridge is open, while authorities this morning opened one lane of the westbound span, said Cpl. Brady McCormick, a spokesman for the agency.
McCormick declined to elaborate on what type of “police activity” was occurring, though he said the situation was “fluid" and "ongoing."
He said the incident began around 9 p.m. last night and at one point saw the entire westbound span closed to traffic.
Transportation police advise people to avoid the bridge, McCormick said.