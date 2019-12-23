County Executive Steuart Pittman has filled the second of two deputy administrative officer positions created in his first budget, hiring a former state planner to tackle land use in Anne Arundel.
Development was a central issue for Pittman’s campaign, and the county is in the midst of drafting a General Development Plan to guide land use in the coming decades. The new hire, Matt Power, is a former deputy secretary for the Maryland Department of Planning, according to a media release. His new title is Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Land Use, a first for the county.
“I am thrilled to join the Pittman Administration and work to help Anne Arundel County achieve smart, sustainable growth,” Power said.
He also led the BayStat and ClimateStat initiatives as director of StateStat under former Gov. Martin O’Malley, and recently served as vice president for government affairs at the Maryland Independent College and University Association.
“Matt Power understands the land use challenges we face in our county,” Pittman said. "We are fortunate to have attracted a person for this position who knows the potential and the limits of government engagement in questions of both development and preservation.”
Pittman’s other deputy administrative officer, for health and human services, is Kai Boggess-de Bruin, PhD, and started in August of this year.