20-year-old Baltimore man dead, another shot in Glen Burnie early Friday morning, Anne Arundel Police say

Two Baltimore men were shot and one of them was killed early Friday morning after a shooting outside a Glen Burnie apartment, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Bruton Court, where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. One of them, 20-year-old Lamarge Antoine Prettyman Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel. The second, a 23-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Prettyman is the 18th homicide victim in Anne Arundel County this year, and the 10th investigated by the county’s police force. Annapolis has recorded eight homicides this year.

This story will be updated.