Labor Day weekend is a break for some workers but for others it is a busy day at work during the coronavirus pandemic

The grocery list for most during Labor Day weekend includes: hot dogs, hamburgers, ice, corn on the cob, crabs and ribs.
At Graul’s Market in Annapolis shoppers have been lining up since Friday to shop for the holiday, which is celebrated Monday to honor and recognize the American labor movement. Many people typically have cookouts to celebrate a day off but for workers in some industries, they still work on the holiday.
Jeff Cowell, floor manager, said on Sunday the store had been steady with customers since 8 a.m.
More employees will be working at Graul’s due to the holiday, Cowell said.
“It is very busy and a lot of people seem out and about and the lines are throughout the store, which is good for business,” Cowell said.
Crossing guards Richard Antal and Doris Lawson said downtown Annapolis has been packed since Friday. They both expect it to be just as busy Monday.
“Everyone is happy to be out and perfect weather for it,” Antal said.
They both work on Labor Day and Lawson said she likes people so she doesn’t mind working on the holiday. Antal enjoys the holiday pay.
Antal plans to attend his granddaughter’s holiday cookout after working.
The foot traffic downtown seemed to bring in business to Harvest Wood Grill + Tap as well.
Robert Gabbard, one of the waiters at the restaurant, said it was “slammed” on Saturday, and Sunday was calmer.
“It is weird seeing all these people from different states out here during a pandemic,” Gabbard said.
Sea Bags on Main Street in Annapolis, which sells bags made from recycled sails, has also been benefitting from the holiday in Annapolis.
Meg Kimble was working at the store Sunday and said she is missing the Naval Academy midshipmen, who aren’t allowed to leave the Yard, and Johnnies from St. John’s College, who are doing remote learning for their fall semester.
“People are still out enjoying Main Street and I am happy that we are here,” Kimble said.
Kimble is working on Labor Day so she grilled some salmon on Saturday.
The store had a good day on Saturday and has been steady on Sunday with the same expected on Monday.
“It is different, it is a sense of what is next and how long is this going to last,” Kimble said “It won’t be like a Monday it will be like a Saturday on Labor Day.”