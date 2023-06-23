Leadership Anne Arundel awards honor people who impact county through servince

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Thursday, Leadership Anne Arundel celebrated the graduation of 48 Flagship program and 26 Neighborhood Leadership Academy participants at The Tribute to Community Leadership & Graduation at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel.

Each year, Leadership Anne Arundel hosts a celebration honoring the graduates from the Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy classes along with the Excellence in Leadership, Distinguished Graduate, and Bertina Nick Flagship Scholarship Honorees.

2023 Featured Honorees include Excellence in Leadership Honoree, April Nyman, President and CEO of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County and Distinguished Graduate honorees, Janice Hayes-Williams and Jon Korin. The 2023 Bertina Nick Scholarship recipient will be announced live, at the event.

The annual tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation Celebration celebrates more than 25 years of contributions, collaboration, innovation and leadership of countless graduates from Leadership Anne Arundel. More than 1,600 LAA graduates have transformed our community’s landscape by serving throughout public, private, nonprofit and government sectors — all who are ready to develop, nurture, and connect the next generation of leaders.

The event took place on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 pm.. at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel. The program included inspirational multimedia, remarks from featured guests, award presentations and recognition of graduates from the 2022 Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy classes. For more information, visit leadershipaa.org/tribute.

Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship Class of 2023 (Sonny Barnes, Sylvester Lee Images) (Sonny Barnes)

Here is the Flagship Class of 2023: Adetola Ajayi, city of Annapolis; Renesha D. Alphonso, Anne Arundel County Executive’s Office; Scott G. Barter, Anne Arundel County Public Library; Mycah Berryman, Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School; Aimee Bullen, Providence Center; Brian Burkett, Council, Baradel, Kosmerl & Nolan, P.A.; Allyson Butler, Hospice of the Chesapeake; Amy Clark, M&T Bank; Jacqueline Coleman, Michael E. Busch Center for the Arts at Maryland Hall; Matthew Cornell, Rehab 2 Perform; Nyia M. Curtis, Eye Opening Photography; Joshua E. Falk, Sisco Associates; Jacylyn H. Fenton, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County; Christine Frost, Luminis Health – Anne Arundel Medical Center; Joan Green, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region; Lisa Hamilton, Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors; Sean N. Hammer, Maryland Dept of Transportation – Maryland Aviation Administration; Shannon Harcum, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County; Richard H. Hill, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant; David Hufnagel, Shore United Bank; Theresa Hussman, Hussman Foundation; Cindy Jones, Live! Casino & Hotel; Nicole Kelsch, Ballet Theatre of Maryland; Justin Klinedinst, Annapolis Police Department; Sarah R. Ligon, Ligon & Ligon, Inc.; Kelly Makimaa, Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake; Jon McGowan, Liff, Walsh & Simmons, LLC; Miranda R. Messineo, Anne Arundel Community College; Tanya Millner, Anne Arundel Community College; Mike Mitchell, No One Left Behind; Lovell Offer, Small City Big Dreams; Cathy Otvos, National Security Agency; Leah Aiello Paley, Crosby Marketing Communications; Gillian Pommerehn, Crosby Marketing Communications Charles Ravenell, Anne Arundel County Police Department; RéJane T. Roach, Anne Arundel County – Central Services Risk Management; Hayley Ross, Homestead Gardens; Jennifer A. Schneider, Anne Arundel County Department of Health; Erin M. Shaffer, Eagle Title, LLC; Jean Sovinski, Anne Arundel County – Office of Planning & Zoning; Michael Stringer, Anne Arundel County – Office of Planning & Zoning Patricia Swanson, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield; Kelly Swartout, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park; Brianna M. Tomlinson, Greenstreet Growers, Inc.; Cerise M. Vablais, Public Safety Psychological Services, PLLC; Richard Van Dyke, Charting Careers; Jim Vika, WesBanco Bank and John Wojcik, Missions Next Consulting.

Neighborhood Leadership Academy Class of 2023 (Nyia Curtis, Eye Opening Photography) (Nyia Curtis)

And here are the Neighborhood Leadership Academy Class of 2023: Kemi Adetola, Nicole Johnson, Terressa Nicole Brown, Michael Kelly, King Julius U. Cezar, Yuliana Macey, Shahbaz Chaudhry, Coren Eve Makell, Toccara Colbert, Sheretha Moore, Diesha Contee, Hank Mueller, Eric Buddy Davis, Sheldon A. Pindell, Suzanne Delica, Ashley Queen, Rita Dorsey, Kelly Queen, Aliah Faulkner, Ana Daisy Recinos Guardado, Carmelina Gilberto, Choyce S. Simmons, Taryn Grey, Lisa Slade, Tanisha U. Hill and Tiffini Smith.

Excellence in Leadership Award: April Nyman, president and CEO of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County.

April Nyman, president and CEO of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, is the Excellence in Leadership Honoree. (Courtesy Photo)

Distinguished Graduate Awards include:

Janice Hayes-Williams, Distinguished Graduate honoree. (Courtesy Photo)

Janice Hayes-Williams, Annapolis historian and commissioner at Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

Jon Korin, Distinguished Graduate honoree. (Courtesy Photo)

Jon Korin is president of Bike Anne Arundel & Annapolis.

The Neighborhood Leadership Academy is assisted, in part, by the Jerome S. & Grace H. Murray Foundation.

Anne Arundel County and Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. support the Neighborhood Leadership Academy program through the County Executive’s Community Support Grant.