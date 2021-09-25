The Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival returns to crowd of visitors at Annapolis City Dock for 31st annual event

Obanion Gordon traveled from New Jersey to be at The Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival and couldn’t wait to be in Annapolis for its 31st annual event following last year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gordon loves that “the Black dollar,” money being spent by Black people with other Black business, was being circulated at the festival and missing out on festivals like this last year hurt the economy. Gordon has been making wood crafts for over 40 years. He creates clocks, maps of Africa, mirrors and symbols.
To kick off the festival they held a remembrance ceremony to celebrate the 100th birthday of Alex Haley, the author of the book “Roots” based on his ancestor Kunta Kinte, who was brought from Gambia and sold into slavery at the Annapolis City Dock.
“It is important to instill African culture into the new generations and we don’t get this every day, so festivals like this are needed,” Gordon said.
Gordon believes social distancing is against human nature and African people are very social and gather often.
The festival was held at the Susan Campbell Park located at the Annapolis City Dock on Saturday. The festival featured African, African American and Caribbean culture, art, music, dance and food including over 100 artisan, food and education vendors, a children’s tent with activities and three live music and dance performance spaces.
Jean Adams has been volunteering at this festival for three years and she was all about love and spreading that throughout the day.
“The people have been friendly and it is beautiful out here,” she said. “This is about love and everyone enjoying themselves. We have people learning about our heritage and coming across this water.”
Adams said it is good to be back outside with people.
“We are bringing people back together and we need to learn about each other,” Adams said. “We just having a good time being around people.”
During the festival, there was a live fashion show, Global Journey for Children’s Global Scholars Contest and an entire schedule of demonstrations and performances, which included an urban gardening demonstration and this year’s headliners, Junkyard Band.
Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, who’s running for reelection in Ward 3, was out shopping at the festival and enjoying the nice weather. She said the turnout has been electrifying.
“Everyone doesn’t have a brick and mortar, so this is the ideal location for them and there will be more festivals for them,” Pindell Charles said.
Pindell Charles said being able to learn your heritage at the festival is important because sometimes we forget where we came from.
“The City Dock is the perfect location and we go back to the Kunta Kinte history. So this is an ideal spot and you can reflect and move on,” she said. “This where it began for many of our ancestors and we need to be reminded about that and this festival is the perfect reminder.”
For more information about vendors, sponsorship and the KKHF event, visit www.KuntaKinte.org.