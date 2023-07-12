‘The Last of Us’ star, Bowie resident Keivonn Woodard, nominated for Emmy award

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Keivonn Woodard, a 10-year-old Bowie resident, was nominated for an Emmy award Wednesday for his role in the hit HBO series “The Last of Us.”

Woodard, an avid hockey player with a newfound passion for acting, earned an outstanding guest actor in a drama series nomination for his portrayal of Sam Burrell, an 8-year-old boy who is deaf. The show, based on a popular PlayStation video game, earned 24 nominations in all.

Woodard was joined by fellow “The Last of Us” cast members Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson and Nick Offerman, who also earned guest actor award nods.

Appearing in the show’s fourth and fifth episodes, Sam is on the run with his brother, Henry, and encounters the protagonists, Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, as they escape hordes of zombies.

HBO dominated Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of " Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74. Ramsey and Pascal each got lead acting nominations.

Woodard was cast in the show last year after his mother April Jackson-Woodard learned of the casting call on social media seeking a Black, deaf actor between the ages of 8 and 12.

Keivonn made his film debut in 2018, playing a student in “Seeds of Hope: The Andrew Jackson Foster Story,” about the first deaf Black person to graduate from Gallaudet College. Jackson-Woodard, who is also deaf, played Foster’s mother.

Within a week of submitting his audition tapes, Keivonn and his mother were traveling to Alberta, Canada, to spend two months filming “The Last of Us.”

Despite some early jitters about how scary the costumed zombies looked, Keivonn soon warmed to his breakout role after he met some of the actors as they put on prosthetics and makeup. By the end of filming, Keivonn had spent time between takes signing with Ramsey and teaching basic hand gestures to his on-screen brother, played by Johnson.

“It didn’t look like a real person at first and then it was explained to me that it was just makeup, and they were showing me their fake teeth and all that,” Keivonn said through an interpreter in a March interview with The Capital.

In an email at the time, Craig Mazin, one of the show’s co-creators and writers, credited Keivonn for his effortless performance in front of the camera.

“Keivonn immediately stood out to us because he was so natural. He wasn’t trying to act,” Mazin said. “He simply performed as the character, and that kind of effortless ease is what we’re always looking for in dramatic actors.”

In the video game that inspired the show, Keivonn’s character, Sam, is not deaf. But during the show’s script writing process, Mazin pitched the idea of a deaf character as a way to highlight similar dynamics between Sam and Henry and Joel and Ellie, while also showing how the world they’ve built affects other survivors.

“Beyond those creative reasons, I’m personally committed to showing people with disabilities on screen,” Mazin said. “There are so many of us who live with disabilities, and drama should meaningfully reflect the world around us, even as it presents fictional versions of our reality.”

Jackson-Woodard expressed “an overwhelming sense of pride” for her son.

“As a Black deaf person ... there are not many of us in Hollywood films. I had a lot of failures [in] acting and really struggled to get through to the large industry,” she said. “Keivonn just got this opportunity out of the blue on a random day, and he got this role, and it was just unbelievable that he was able to break through and that shocks the community, you know. We’re saying, ‘It’s about time there’s representation for us as well.’”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.