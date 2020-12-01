xml:space="preserve">
Glen Burnie woman dies in Severn ATV crash, Anne Arundel police say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Dec 01, 2020 4:30 PM

A Glen Burnie woman has died from the injuries she sustained during an ATV crash in Severn on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said.

Karen Joyce Herrera Roces, 28, died at shock trauma Monday, the police department said.

Police said the crash that caused her fatal injuries occurred Sunday afternoon near the area of Queenstown Road and Ayrshire Court in Severn.

Charles Burnell Dailey, 28, was driving a four-wheeled ATV on the road when he lost control. Police said the ATV began to rotate and tossed both Dailey and Roces.
Police said Dailey, of Pasadena, maintained consciousness after impact and called 911 for help.

Paramedics took Roces, of Crain Court Circle, to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Police said hospital personnel pronounced her dead Monday.

Police said the crash was caused by driver error and speed.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have contributed, police said.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Safety Section are handling the investigation into the crash.

