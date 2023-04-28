Former Maryland Comptroller employee sentenced to four months in prison after threatening to kill member of Congress

An Annapolis man and former employee in the state comptroller’s office was sentenced to four months in federal prison Thursday after threatening to kill an unnamed member of Congress, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Justin Kuchta, 40, faced a maximum sentence of five years incarceration after agreeing to the plea deal in January. Though federal prosecutors disclosed the politician was from Texas, with their hometown and Washington D.C. offices receiving the threat, they did not identify which lawmaker Kuchta targeted.

“You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official’s life,” United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, Erek L. Barron said in January. “We’ll continue prosecuting these threats to the fullest extent of the law.”

In July, the politician’s district office in Texas reported that it had received a threatening message through an event scheduling website, correspondence eventually traced to a virtual private network and state-issued computer assigned to Kuchta.

Referencing an event in Missouri where the Texan was scheduled to appear, the message stated, “Thank you for the address!!! I’m coming to murder all of you Satanist [expletive]!!!”

Calling the politician the Zodiak killer, Kuchta said they “will be the first on the gallows!! SEE ALL OF YOU [expletive] REALLY SOON!!! With my fresh militia and weapons!!! thanks for the info [expletive]!!!”

Kutchta began working as a network specialist for the comptroller’s Annapolis office in 2012 and surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service in September. Soon after, comptroller spokesperson Susan O’Brien declined to state when Kutcha stopped working for the government or the reason why.

Though he initially denied sending the email threats, Kutcha ultimately pleaded guilty to interstate communication containing a threat to injure.

Marcia Lubin, a spokesperson with the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, could not confirm where Kutcha will serve his time.