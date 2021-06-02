Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signs executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a county holiday

The crowd cheered at The People’s Park as Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order observing Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, as an official holiday.
County employees will have Friday off to observe the occasion as June 19 falls on a Saturday this year. Pittman plans to introduce legislation to the County Council, making the holiday permanent.
Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in to ensure all enslaved people in the state were freed. This event came about three years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation as Union soldiers had to enforce that freedom in confederate states.
Phyllis Tee Adams, visionary and executive director for the Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration, said she was not aware of the significance of June 19 until later on in her life. Adams has joined the call of other community leaders to further recognize Juneteenth.
“I knew nothing about Juneteenth, and that was the one thing that inspired me to continue to move forward,” Adams said. “My feeling is: I should not have waited until I’m 68 years old to hear the word Juneteenth for the first time.”
Adams said social media and schools, including more African-American history in their curriculum, contributed to the awareness of Juneteenth. She also said the racial unrest and political climate in the U.S. in recent years helped spread the word as well.
She said more schools are getting involved in celebrating and observing the history of Juneteenth. Her granddaughter serves as the youth student ambassador at Bates Middle School in Annapolis.
“It’s because of things like this. Birthing a dream to let us know, number one: dreams come true, and we need to learn about our history, so it’s not just about celebration but education,” Adams said.
President of the Anne Arundel County chapter of the NAACP, Jacqueline Boone Allsup, said they stand in solidarity with County Executive Pittman who had the vision to recognize that “inclusion requires action.”
“This is a historic event for this county, given the significant number of hate crimes reported in this county in recent years,” Allsup said.
Allsup said this is just one step forward and more work needs to be done to ensure everyone is free.
Pittman said there hasn’t been an official holiday to celebrate what we say when we say “liberty and justice for all” while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said the occasion marks a huge step forward in the fight for equality for all.
“When you take a large step forward, you look back on it, and you realize that ... it was just a step,” Pittman said. “We’re still working in this county to on getting to the point where we really do feel like we have the full part of liberty and justice for all.”
Adams said coloring books with educational pieces about Juneteenth and “knowledge bags” with information, word searches and educational material for all ages will be available at the Annapolis Juneteenth celebration.
The Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration begins with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 18 at the Maryland Cultural & Conference Center. Tickets are required and can be purchased at annapolisjuneteenth.org.