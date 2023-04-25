Annapolis teen indicted in March shooting at West Street gas station, charged with attempted murder

A grand jury on Friday indicted an Annapolis teenager accused of shooting at four people, including two children, last month at a gas station on West Street.

Jose Guadalupe Escobar-Flores, 19, is facing 14 charges, including attempted first- and second-degree murder, and is currently being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

On March 18, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Liberty gas station in the 2000 block of West Street following reports of a shooting. A man and a woman told police they and the woman’s two children had been shot at, although no one was injured.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the station, according to charging papers, and observed the man and woman who spoke to them park their vehicle next to a pump. The man got out and entered the station. A white Chrysler minivan then pulled into the lot in front of their car. The driver got out and asked the woman if she was going to pump gas, police said. A second man from the minivan then went into the store and the driver got back into the vehicle.

A county detective wrote in charging documents that while several other pumps were available for use, the minivan stayed parked in front of the woman’s vehicle until the man she was with returned. At that point, the Chrysler had been driven over to the next pump.

As the first vehicle began to exit the parking lot, three passengers in the minivan stepped out, prompting the man in the first vehicle to exit his car, police said. An argument ensued, and the passengers in the minivan were caught by surveillance cameras making obscene gestures at the man, according to charging documents.

During the argument, one of the minivan passengers, later identified as Escobar-Flores, pulled out a black handgun and fired two shots at the other vehiclebefore fleeing in the minivan. Police did not say what the bullets struck.

Reviewing the surveillance footage, police said two of the women from the minivan stayed at the gas station, one of them eventually picking up a 9mm shell casing from the scene. Responding evidence technicians were able to locate the other, police said.

Using a Motor Vehicle Administration database, police were able to connect Escobar-Flores to the minivan. In charging documents, police wrote that while the minivan was not registered to him, Escobar-Flores had driven it during a previous stop.

Detectives used video surveillance and Escobar-Flores’ Motor Vehicle Administration photo to connect him to the gas station shooting, according to court filings.

Escobar-Flores was arrested March 24, less than a week after the shooting, and is being held without bond.

Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a department spokesperson, said police do not currently have a motive for the shooting.

Additionally, a phone number listed online for the West Street gas station was out of service and as of Tuesday afternoon, Escobar-Flores does not yet have an attorney assigned to his case, according to court records.

Escobar-Flores is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court for an initial appearance May 1.