Auction postponed for Johns Hopkins childhood home in Gambrills

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The scheduled sale Tuesday of the Gambrills childhood home of Johns Hopkins, the Baltimore investor, philanthropist and university namesake, was postponed as current and former owners wrangle over the property in court.

Alex Cooper Auctioneers of Towson was set to auction off the property, which dates to the 1780s, just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning on the steps of the Anne Arundel Circuit Court.

Advertisement

The property was purchased in March 2022 by Johns Hopkins House Inc., a nonprofit led by executive director Bob Brown. The organization has spent six years working to acquire the property, restore it and turn it into a tavern, arboretum and beneficiary for scholarships for minority students to pay tribute those who were enslaved at Whites Hall, the plantation on which the house sits. However, Brown failed to pay back a loan from the former owners, 2173 Hopkins Road LLC, which led to the nonprofit winding up in foreclosure court and the former owners scheduling it for auction.

The two parties filed a joint statement in Anne Arundel Circuit Court Monday announcing the postponement of the auction as they continue to work through their differences.

Advertisement

A future auction date has not been set, Paul Cooper, vice president of Alex Cooper Auctioneers, said in an email.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Hopkins was born at the home in 1795, according to the Maryland Historical Trust, and lived there until he was 17. It stayed in the family until 1910.

Brown said late last month he planned on paying the $168,000 loan back with a $243,000 state grant his organization was allocated to purchase the property in former Gov. Larry Hogan’s last budget.

However, as of late July, Brown had not completed the paperwork necessary to allow the state to verify the organization was financially responsible. Those documents included affidavits, insurance certificates and tax filings.

Up until May of this year, Brown had never filed proper tax documentation for the nonprofit, which is due annually, despite founding the organization in 2017. In a 2021 Capital interview he attributed the failure to file to “my own personal lapse.”

He said he didn’t file the documents for the grant to the government because he was out of the state for several months tending to family issues and, when he returned, became concerned his liability insurance may be affected by the age and condition of the house’s utilities.

In the meantime, Brown continued not to be able to pay the lender back and, according to state documents, fell behind on mortgage payments and defaulted on the loan. His nonprofit has been in foreclosure court since January. The lender then decided to put the home up for auction, which Brown, whose maternal grandmother lived and had Brown’s mother at the house, first learned of in late July when The Capital informed him.

Once Brown became aware of this he employed the services of Annapolis land use attorney Jonathon Scruggs who filed multiple motions in Anne Arundel Circuit Court to delay or stop the sale which he and the former owners’ attorneys, William Heyman and Saul Abrams, mutually agreed to withdraw. Scruggs declined to comment due to the case being ongoing. Heyman and Brown could not be reached for comment.