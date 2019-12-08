As part of the NFL’s program “My Cause, My Cleats” four NFL players will raise awareness for nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety by wearing “End Gun Violence” cleats.
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker is out with a season-ending ankle injury but had planned this week to sport cleats with the names of seven people who lost their lives to gun violence, including John McNamara, one of the five Capital staffers who died June 28, 2018 when a Laurel man opened fire in the newsroom.
“The names I choose are names of victims that might not be famous or well-known, but they deserve to be remembered and it’s an honor to represent them on my cleats,” Walker said in a statement.
Raiders’ DeAndre Washington, Eagles’ Shareef Miller and Diontae Spencer of the Broncos are also advocating to end gun violence by wearing cleats that support Everytown for Gun Safety, the nation’s largest organization that advocates for gun control and against gun violence. Walker and Washington joined three other professional athletes to form the first Everytown Athletic Council in June.
During Unboxing Day, where players across the league unveil their custom cleats and the charitable organizations they chose to represent, Walker showcased an orange cleat with the phrase “We can end gun violence” on one side and the names of seven people across the nation who died from gun violence. Everytown for Gun Safety uses the color orange to advocate for gun violence prevention.
"We must all work together to end gun violence and promote gun safety and I hope that through continuing to raise awareness we can keep this issue and the people we’ve lost top of mind,” Walker said in a statement.
Andrea Chamblee, widow of McNamara, said she applauds Walker’s action to get people to remember the cost of gun violence.
“John, in one strange sense, is lucky that his name hasn’t gotten forgotten as quickly as other people’s names on the shoe,” Chamblee said.
“And it’s a cool looking shoe."
Chamblee recently finished and published McNamara’s final book, “Capital of basketball.”
McNamara’s name appears along brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, who were killed in Pittsburgh at Tree of Life synagogue, DeVontae Ziegler, who was 15 years old when he was killed in Nashville by a friend playing with a family gun, Ronique Gardner-Williams, a 20-year-old college student who was killed in Richmond in a drive-by shooting, Jerod Lewis, a 25-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting in Memphis and Christopher Thomas, 22, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car outside a bar in Memphis.