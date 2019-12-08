McNamara’s name appears along brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, who were killed in Pittsburgh at Tree of Life synagogue, DeVontae Ziegler, who was 15 years old when he was killed in Nashville by a friend playing with a family gun, Ronique Gardner-Williams, a 20-year-old college student who was killed in Richmond in a drive-by shooting, Jerod Lewis, a 25-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting in Memphis and Christopher Thomas, 22, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car outside a bar in Memphis.