Anne Arundel County police on Tuesday identified John Lowell Dollen as the man fatally shot by law enforcement on Friday after an hours-long standoff at a dead-end street in Linthicum.
Authorities can’t yet say if county police officers or FBI agents, or both, fired the shots that killed the 55-year-old Linthicum man. The FBI Baltimore’s SWAT team responded to the domestic disturbance call because they were filling in for the county’s special operations unit, which was assigned Friday to a protective detail with Secret Service.
County police officers responded to Dollen’s house on Gloria Avenue, near BWI Technology Park, around 2 p.m. after callers alerted them to a family violence situation and a gunshot being fired indoors.
When officers arrived, they encountered Dollen on a screened-in porch holding a handgun, police said. Dollen fired shots without hitting anybody and officers did not return fire.
Dollen allegedly threatened to commit suicide, prompting officers on scene to call for a negotiation team, which responded to the scene but were unable to resolve the situation. Dollen was described by police as extremely agitated.
At some point, the FBI’s Baltimore SWAT team responded.
Dollen emerged from the house and moved to the driveway. He was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with Anne Arundel officers and FBI agents. Police said it’s still unclear who fired the fatal rounds.
Authorities drove Dollen’s body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Police have not yet said what pathologists with the office ruled as to Dollen’s cause and manner of death.
Another person was present in the house but was able to escape. Police said the person was never threatened.
It was the first shooting involving Baltimore-area FBI agents since 2014. The federal agents do not usually respond to a domestic barricade situation.
County police confirmed that they’d arranged for the FBI to be “on-call” in place of their SWAT team. Neither the FBI, county police or the Secret Service have released details about the assignment that required the support of Anne Arundel’s special operations unit.
No officers or agents were injured, but the standoff and gunshots prompted some nearby residents to flee their homes and to take cover in a house near Nursery Road.