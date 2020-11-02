Westfield Annapolis mall to host an online job fair Wednesday in preparation for the holiday season

Retail stores located at Westfield Annapolis Mall are hiring for a wide range of permanent and seasonal positions in the run-up to the holiday sale season.
Job seekers can join an online job fair hosted by the mall and Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation starting at 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Around 11 retail companies are recruiting new workers, including Macy’s, American Eagle, Ardene, Pottery Barn and more. The companies have 15 minutes to explain their open positions before answering questions from job seekers. Attendees can register online at bit.ly/WestfieldAnnapolisJobFair. There are around 100 open positions at Westfield Annapolis stores.
Retail and hospitality are among the industries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact as fewer shoppers return to brick and mortar locations and some employees with school-age children are unable to return to work. Typically job fairs are held in person, though those options are limited during the coronavirus pandemic due to gathering restrictions.
Some new retailers on the scene, such as Canadian company Ardene, are looking to build up an entire staff, while other businesses aim to bolster their workforce for the holiday shopping season.
“September and October would have been massive for retail hiring season for a normal holiday time,” said Bekki Leonard, communications and outreach manager for Anne Arundel Workforce Development. “We still have that cycle of need and in anticipation for the holiday season.”
Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation is also hosting an in-person job fair specifically for the health care industry from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Anne Arundel County Career Center at 613 Global Way in Linthicum Heights.
Senior living communities and doctors' offices are hiring certified nursing assistants, caregivers, front desk staff, housekeepers, cooks, and for billing and administrative roles. Registration for Thursday’s in-person job fair can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-2020-healthcare-in-person-outdoor-hiring-event-tickets-125345139687