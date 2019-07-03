Two killed while jet skiing in the dark on South River

Two people were killed while jet skiing on the South River just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials said.

The bodies of a man and woman were recovered from the river north of the South River Bridge in Edgewater about 5:15 a.m., a fire department spokesman said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

Neither victim, described as an adult man and woman, has been identified.

The deaths come after a tragic weekend on Anne Arundel County waters. Four people drowned between Friday night and Saturday, including a Secret Service agent who was kayaking with her boyfriend in Annapolis.

County firefighters were called to the South River after receiving a 911 call reporting two jet skiers missing in Edgewater.

Witnesses said the man and woman left a residence in the 200 block of Edgewater Drive after 1:30 a.m. They told police and firefighters they heard a collision around 1:45 a.m. and contacted 911 shortly before 2:30 when the two people had not returned.

Responders located a partially submerged jet ski and corresponding damage to a navigational aid in the South River.

In addition to county firefighters, units from the Annapolis Fire Department, Maryland Natural Resources Police, a Maryland State Police helicopter and the Coast Guard began a search for the jet skiers.

Both jet skiers were declared dead at the scene once the bodies were recovered.

Natural Resources Police planned a news conference Wednesday morning in Annapolis to discuss water safety at the start of a long July Fourth weekend. State and county government offices will be closed Friday, and many are expected to take advantage of the four-day weekend to boat, swim and fish.

In other accidents since Friday:

Special Agent Stephanie Hancock of Annapolis died in a kayaking accident on Spa Creek in Annapolis Saturday.

Mark Vetock, 27, of Glen Burnie and Tevin Calhoun, 27, of Pasadena drowned Saturday while crabbing in Stoney Creek in the Riveria Beach neighborhood of Pasadena.

Police have yet to identify the man who drowned before dawn Sunday after falling off a pier at 1001 Carrs Wharf Road in Edgewater.

This story will be updated.