MDOT to begin improvements at Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Annapolis Road interchange in Jessup

Work will begin this week on a $74.7 million improvement project on the interchange between Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Annapolis Road in Jessup.

The project is part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s $1.97 billion investment in highways and bridges that was announced in 2015. The work at the interchange between Baltimore-Washington Parkway (MD 295) and Annapolis Rd (MD 175) may result in lane and shoulder closures on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with overnight work occurring between 8 p.m. Sundays to 5 a.m. Friday mornings, the Maryland Department of Transportation said in an Oct. 27 news release. Detours may be in effect while the ramp is being restructured. Business and residential access will be maintained during construction.

This project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

“The MD 175/MD 295 project preserves our infrastructure, supports economic opportunity and provides multimodal access for the community,” MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. said in the release. “This is a critical project for our partners in Anne Arundel and Howard counties, and also benefits the thousands of men and women who serve at Fort Meade.”

Upgrades to the interchange will include the following:

Reconfiguring the interchange into a partial cloverleaf

Widening MD 175 between Sellner Road/Race Road to south of McCarron Court

Adding on-road bicycle lanes along westbound MD 175 from McCarron Court to Milestone Parkway, and along eastbound MD 175 from Sellner Road to McCarron Court

Constructing a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians along eastbound MD 175

Upgrading interchange lighting and landscaping

The interchange is located just north of Fort George G. Meade, home to 63,000 employees and about 120 agencies. The military installation is anticipating more growth in the coming years with the completion of the East Campus construction project, which will become the center for the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command. That construction project is expected to add space for thousands of new employees on the base.

“Fort Meade is home to thousands of employees and residents and anchors one of the fastest-growing areas in the county,” Hogan said in the announcement. “This project will accommodate growth, enhance safety and support intermodal connectivity near one of Maryland’s largest employers.”

R. E. Pierson Construction Co., a Pilesgrove, New Jersey contractor, will perform the work. Learn more about the project at: mdot-sha-md175-ntl-bus-pkwy-to-mc-carron-ct-aa436232-maryland.hub.arcgis.com/.