Jaymi Sterling, Gov. Larry Hogan’s daughter, hired as Anne Arundel County prosecutor following St. Mary’s County exit

Jaymi Sterline, Gov. Larry Hogan’s daughter and a former deputy state’s attorney in St. Mary’s County, has been hired as a prosecutor in Anne Arundel County, the county prosecutor’s office announced Friday.
Sterling was sworn-in at the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis, bringing with her 13 years of experience as a prosecutor, the State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Sterling will prosecute felony crimes and serve as a liaison to the county police department’s Fatal Overdose Unit, a team investigating when drug overdoses turn deadly. Prosecutors have credited that unit with conducting a thorough investigation that led to a man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal overdose of a 16-year-old, among other notable cases.
And Sterling is no stranger to such matters, according to the news release. In St. Mary’s County, Sterling prosecuted fatal overdose cases. She also worked with Attorney General Brian Frosh’s Office to present a case to the state’s highest court. The State’s Attorney’s Office said the case resulted in a Maryland Court of Appeals decision allowing prosecution of drug dealers for knowingly providing fatal doses of drugs.
Sterling in September left the office in St. Mary’s County after she was demoted from her role as one of the deputies under State’s Attorney Richard Fritz, Southern Maryland News reported. Her demotion followed her alerting authorities to questionable financial and personnel practices.
In a statement, Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess touted Sterling’s presentations for state prosecutors and her experience. At one point, Sterling was specially assigned to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greenbelt to prosecute federal cases. In Frederick and St. Mary’s counties, Sterling handled everything from simple assault and DUI to homicides and sex offenses.
Among the last two cases for which she entered her appearance in southern Maryland included a home invasion with an armed robbery and an attempted double murder, online court records show.
“I’ve enjoyed Ms. Sterling’s legal presentations at the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association Conference over the years," Leitess said in a statement. "We’re happy to bring in a knowledgeable and experienced attorney to our team.”
Her hire and that of Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Simpkins, announced last week, brings the number of county prosecutors to 58.
Sterling is one of Hogan’s three adult daughters and hasn’t been shy about supporting her father and mother, Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan, in the past.
A graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, Sterling is a staunch victims rights advocate. As a member of the Maryland State’s Attorneys' Association’s legislative committee, she’s testified before the General Assembly many times advocating for such laws, according to the news release.
Sterling is not the only person at the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office with ties to the Maryland State House.
Del. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore, is also an Anne Arundel County prosecutor. During the legislative session, he doesn’t try cases. Instead, he serves as chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.
Leitess, the county’s top prosecutor, is the only person elected to her post in the office.