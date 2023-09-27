Washington, DC, man sentenced to 9 months after putting lotion on women’s backs in Gambrills stores

A Washington, D.C., man arrested in December after several women reported finding lotion on their backs or necks was sentenced to nine months in prison Aug. 25, six days before a trial was scheduled to begin in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

Jamir Madden, 20, pleaded guilty to eight charges, including four counts of fourth-degree sex offense, but received prison time only on a second-degree assault conviction, court records show. Madden had all but nine months of a two-year sentence suspended.

Madden will also have to serve five years of supervised probation, according to the Maryland Judiciary. In addition to the standard conditions of probation, he will have to complete psychosexual and mental health treatment and is also barred from entering the Gambrills locations of the following companies: Petco, Big Lots, Safety, Target and Home Goods, where women reported being harassed and touched by him.

Madden’s attorney, Thomas Pavlinic, said he would continue to work with his client to secure a probation before judgment ruling.

In December, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at the Target store on Brandermill Boulevard and the Petco location on South Main Chapel Way, according to charging documents.

Five women told police they were approached by a man wearing a yellow puffy jacket and soon thereafter found lotion on the back of their shirts. Several of the women, including employees and customers at the different stores, fled from him. Others said he wiped their backs and, in two cases, grabbed their backsides, according to charging documents.

While investigating the incidents at the first two stores, officers were told of a similar crime at a nearby Safeway involving two other women. While en route to the grocery store, an officer saw a driver in a Toyota Camry matching the suspect’s description and quickly pulled the vehicle over.

After identifying Madden from his learner’s permit — charging documents noted Madden “exhibited nervous behavior and made conflicting statements” about his whereabouts — the officer instructed him to turn off the car and exit the vehicle. According to charging documents, Madden was initially cooperative but soon sped away toward a dead-end parking lot.

The officer pursued, though Madden was able to maneuver between the police car and a stopped truck before entering another dead-end street, where police caught up to the vehicle.

According to court filings, two officers ordered Madden to stop at the end of Summerfield Road. Madden instead turned around and drove directly toward the officers. Police said one officer had to jump into their vehicle to avoid being hit, while another had to step out of the way. The officer was not injured during the encounter, police said at the time.

After driving between the two police cars, the Camry drove into a ditch and officers caught Madden on foot. After the arrest, all seven of the women who reported an encounter identified Madden as the suspect using either a showup — a one-person identification process, as opposed to a multi-person lineup — or Target security footage, according to charging documents.

Madden faced 12 charges, including eight counts of second-degree assault. In August, he pleaded guilty to four counts each of fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.