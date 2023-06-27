First of two suspects in 2022 murder behind Brooklyn Park funeral home sentenced to life in prison

A 19-year-old from Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after a coordinated robbery behind a funeral home last year left another teenager dead. In addition to the defendant being one of two suspects in the February 2022 homicide, Tuesday’s sentencing closed one of the two murder cases the teen is facing in Anne Arundel County.

Jaden Kemetrius Crowner submitted Alford pleas in April to first-degree murder and a firearm offense in the shooting death of Devin Freeman, another 19-year-old who was found dead near the Gonce Funeral Service in Brooklyn Park. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but rather an acknowledgment that prosecutors secured enough evidence to convict had the case gone to trial. It is treated with the same weight in sentencing as a guilty plea.

Though prosecutor Glen Neubauer’s request for a life sentence would make Crowner available for parole after 20 years, Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Alison Asti suspended all but 50 years of the sentence, bumping Crowner’s eligibility up five years, until half of his sentence has been served. Crowner also had five years of a 20-year sentence suspended for a firearm offense, which will run concurrently to his murder charge. Altogether, he will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Considering the arguments by defense attorney Roland Harris, as well as personality assessments conducted by a social worker and psychiatrist, Asti said she would recommend Crowner serve his time at the Patuxent Institution, a maximum security facility in Jessup that specializes in treating inmates with mental health issues.

Asti said Crowner’s background — defined by his attorney as being “neck deep in turmoil,” with a history of domestic abuse and several relocations growing up — was a “pandemic problem.”

Conversely, Neubauer argued Freeman’s murder was “100% preventable” and premeditated by the defendant. According to charging documents, on Feb. 27, 2022, just after 3 a.m., Freeman met Crowner at a 7-Eleven store along Richie Highway. Through social media messages, investigators discovered Freeman was dropped off in Brooklyn Park to sell Crowner marijuana, with the buyer choosing the location. Security footage played in court Tuesday shows Freeman meeting Crowner and walking across the street with him, toward the funeral home. A third person also is captured on camera crossing the road.

When Freeman and Crowner made it to the funeral home, a struggle between them and the third person began, and Freeman fell. Security footage showed the two others touching and moving Freeman’s body, police said, before walking “back and forth” along the road together.

Neubauer said Freeman’s body was discovered in a trash container.

Crowner initially told police that he and Freeman were both robbed at the funeral home, though Neubauer said the evidence “clearly” dismantled that theory. A witness informed detectives that Freeman had several hundred dollars in cash on him at the time of his death — money that was not on his person when he was found.

Crowner was arrested in March 2022, less than two weeks after the murder, and according to court documents a recorded phone call between him and Devin Twigg, 19 of Nottingham, led investigators to charge a second suspect in Freeman’s death. Police say Crowner called Twigg while in jail and instructed him to destroy clothing and alter his appearance in order to not be apprehended. Twigg was arrested in August, however, and is scheduled for a jury trial in October.

Additionally, two months after his arrest, Crowner was charged in the 2020 shooting of Walters Mpang Halle Elangwe, a Cameroon native killed in Annapolis during what police have called a robbery gone wrong. A jury trial in that case is scheduled to start Aug. 21.

Harris, who will represent Crowner in August as well, declined to comment.

Before Tuesday’s hearing began, sheriff’s deputies brought in chairs to accommodate the crowd of family and friends gathered on both sides of the courtroom.

Freeman’s family who spoke during the hearing described the year and a half since his death as the worst experience of their lives.

Donna Freeman, Devin Freeman’s grandmother, said it’s rare when she can tie two nights of peaceful sleep together. She refuses to watch the news, as well, remarking that the suspects and victims involved in homicides seem to be getting younger and younger. Crowner was 18 at the time of Freeman’s death and 16 at the time of Elangwe’s.

“Who would suspect that Devin, who was so happy, would die in such a horrible way?,” the grandmother asked the court.

Though Crowner had tucked a written speech for the judge in the front pocket of his jumpsuit, when asked whether he’d like to speak, he chose not to.