Pasadena man runs more than 40 miles in 48 hours to raise money for veterans organization Infinite Heroes

The Butters’ family flag had been to Afghanistan. To Syria. To Turkey.
Each place the flag had gone on retired Capt. Kyle Butters’ various deployments and other air missions left some dirt on the flag.
Many people have family bibles. Not the Butters. They had a family flag.
The flag now rested in a plastic bag inside a camouflage Camelback backpack. Its latest journey was loops of three miles in a Pasadena neighborhood.
Three-point-two-mile loops, to be exact.
Butters decided to do a 48-hour run after getting the idea from watching ultrarunner and retired Navy Seal David Goggins. Every four hours, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Butters would run the 3.2-mile loops.
The family flag accompanied him on each run, most times in the backpack. On the first and last run, Butters carried the flag on a pole. Those were more challenging runs because of the flag.
Butters called it challenging, but to his son, Noa, 7, running with a flag was amazing. It had to be nearly impossible to complete the loop, Noa said.
Noa and his 5-year-old sister Hailey stood out on the corner to cheer on their father. Hailey came up with a cheer.
They were asleep during the midnight and early morning runs, but Bethany Butters said she set alarms about 30 minutes after Kyle Butters left so that she knew he made it home safely.
Kyle Butters said he decided to do the run a couple of weeks ago. A friend suggested he turn the challenge into a fundraiser for a cause.
Butters selected Infinite Heroes, an organization that helps provide services and grants to veterans, including for mental and brain health. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Butters raised $5,000 for the organization.
The original goal was $1,000, but Butters surpassed that in less than 24 hours.
Butters wanted his running challenge to be able to raise awareness of suicide among veterans, he said.
Butters does not have social media, he said, but he knew Infinite Heroes could help get the word out. He reached out on a Saturday to ask if they would be interested in being the recipients of his challenge. They responded affirmatively Monday morning.
The retired Army captain said he had been following Infinite Heroes’ work for some time after hearing about them in 2011 when he got back from Afghanistan.
Butters commissioned into the Army in May 2009, the same year he married Bethany. Butters was in the Army for eight and a half years before he was medically retired.
During his time in the Army, he deployed twice. The family moved multiple times. Noa was born in Alaska. Hailey in Oklahoma.
While in the army, he lost fellow soldiers. He saw others that could use the help that Infinite Heroes now provides.
There are places to get mental health help, he said, but stigma about accessing those services persists. For veterans, the pandemic has only worsened the isolation, which increases the need for mental health services.
Butters points to himself as an example. If he sought out more services, his time in the Army may have been longer.
While he ran his 3-mile loops, Butters thought about his fellow veterans and the fallen soldiers, he said.
In the Army, runs typically do not end at the barracks. Soldiers finish just past their sleeping space. In keeping with tradition, Butters added a quarter-mile to his loop, he said.
When Butters was in the Army, he hated running. But after retiring, he found that running gave him some peace. He could think through problems while he ran. He is a no headphones guy, he said.
While Butters was a consistent runner, to train for the 48-hour challenge, he started adding extra runs during the day, averaging a total of 12-14 miles. He gave himself little time between deciding to do the 48-hour challenge and completing it.
And being able to run as much as he did was almost a miracle considering a doctor told him in winter 2019 that he would not be able to run again due to a back injury leftover from his Army days.
Running is a celebration of veterans, he said. They might not be perfect, but they can still contribute.
Butters spent most of his runs alone, but his parents each joined him on one, with his mother cycling. His neighbor, a Vietnam vet, also drove with him for the last lap.
The challenge turned out to be larger than he imagined, if just purely in the number of donations he raised.
Already, he is talking with Infinite Heroes about possibly doing it again next year. Maybe on a national scale with people running the challenge across the country.
But this time, instead of a few weeks, Butters will have a year to recover and prepare.
Latest Anne Arundel County
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.