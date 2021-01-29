Anne Arundel launches mentoring program for minority-, women-owned businesses with a $5,000 boost

Carlos “CJ” Santos knows it was hard for his grandparents when they left behind their network of family and friends on Puerto Rico for the mainland United States.
He knows having mentors and resources is important for anyone looking to start a business. That’s why Santos, an associate attorney with the Nemphos Braue law firm in Baltimore, is volunteering with a new program in Anne Arundel County aimed at helping businesses started by minorities, women and veterans.
“If we can help a few businesses succeed and move forward, then the program will be a success,” said Santos, who also serves as a board member for the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Santos was present Friday as the Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corp. launched Inclusive Ventures, a program to provide mentorship — and a $5,000 grant — to small businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans based in the county.
Economic Development CEO Ben Birge said limited business experience and a lack of access to money to invest are two challenges for those groups that pre-date the pandemic. Economic Development is funding the program.
“As a member of our team puts it, they don’t have the same access to friends and family money,” Birge said.
Small businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, and minority and women-owned small businesses fared even worse, Birge said.
The main component of the Inclusive Ventures Program is an online class that meets once a week for six weeks, capped by a seventh meeting where businesses will get a $5,000 grant.
Businesses also will be able to take advantage of other programs offered through Economic Development, such as low-interest loans through the VOLT fund or workforce training grants.
They will also have access to legal and human resources experts. Johnetta Thurston, founder of JDA Management Consulting, said she will lend her expertise to help the businesses manage human capital and talent. She founded her business in Anne Arundel in 2015.
“I’m excited that this program is here because it’s going to provide the ability to level the playing field for small and minority businesses,” she said. “It would have assisted me in getting up to speed quicker and faster.”
Companies also will be offered guidance from LaKia Bourne, CEO of Synergy Accounting Services.
The first cohort will have up to 10 businesses. Applications opened Friday at aaedc.org and will close Feb. 19.
County Executive Steuart Pittman said he looks forward to seeing businesses grow through the program.
“We have known in Anne Arundel County that we have needed to do more for minority businesses,” he said.