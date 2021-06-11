Anne Arundel jury finds man guilty of second-degree felony murder, manslaughter in Glen Burnie double homicide

A five-day murder trial came to a close Friday when an Anne Arundel County jury found a Pasadena man guilty of manslaughter and second-degree felony murder after two and a half hours of deliberation.
The man was on trial for killing Glen Burnie men Antwon Elijah Queen, 20, and Antwan Troy Briggs, 24, in March 2019 when he shot them seven times in the laundry room of a Glen Burnie apartment during a drug deal gone wrong.
Edwin Javier Hurtado-Valdez, 21, was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, destroying evidence and first-degree and second-degree felony murder. Felony murder is when a defendant committed an additional felony at the time of a murder.
The jury found him guilty on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of second-degree felony murder for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute it when Queen and Briggs were killed on March 24, 2019. Defense attorney Josh Insley argued the then-teenage drug dealer was acting in self-defense when he shot Queen and Briggs, who he said had planned to rob Hurtado-Valdez.
Hurtado-Valdez ran out of the laundry room and got in his car, while Queen stumbled out of the apartment and collapsed in front of a witness’ car. The witness testified during the trial Hurtado-Valdez got out of his car, flipped Queen’s body over, and searched his pockets.
State’s attorney Jason Steinhardt argued that Hurtado-Valdez was the robber, not Queen and Briggs, and took Queen’s phone while patting him down. The witness testified to seeing Queen’s phone in his pocket when he collapsed. The phone was never found.
Hurtado-Valdez went to work the day after the shooting, where his coworkers told him to flee the country, Insley said. Hurtado-Valdez escaped to his native Mexico and hid until Mexican police arrested him in Tamaulipas, Nuevo Laredo — near the Southern border of the United States and Laredo, Texas.
Hurtado-Valdez left behind his wife who was pregnant at the time. Cambrea May Lynn Sieck was charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact. Police said she helped her husband flee the scene of the homicide and hide evidence. Her trial is scheduled for July.
Hurtado-Valdez and Queen knew each other in high school. Steinhardt presented excerpts of conversations the two had over Instagram to set up a weed deal. Hurtado-Valdez deleted the conversation and his Instagram after the shooting. He destroyed the gun and his clothes and dumped them in a gutter and trash cans.
The jury found Hurtado-Valdez guilty of destroying evidence and using a firearm in a felony crime.
Insley said in closing arguments is was “preposterous” to think Hurtado-Valdez, who was making money selling weed, had planned to rob and kill Queen and Briggs over a cell phone.
“The state wants you to believe he’s selling a bag of weed worth $20 and in the middle of doing that decides to murder a guy he knows from high school and another guy to take a cell phone?” Insley said. “Why would he do that?”
Insley said after the verdict that although the manslaughter ruling was disappointing, he appreciated the jury found Hurtado-Valdez did act in self-defense and that the shooting occurred without intent to kill.
Queen and Briggs bodies were found with no money in their pockets to purchase the weed that brought Hurtado-Valdez to the apartment laundry room, Insley said. Hurtado-Valdez told police the two men jumped him and threatened to kill him with the gun. He told police they wrestled with the gun and that’s when Hurtado-Valdez shot Briggs in the laundry room and shot Queen while reaching for his phone that he dropped. Queen left the room and died outside.
Steinhardt presented photos to the jury that Hurtado-Valdez posted on Instagram of him holding several guns and an interview with police when Hurtado-Valdez said he doesn’t know much about guns. Photo evidence showed a bullet hole in the laundry room wall next to the door and in Queen’s back, indicating he was shot while running away.
“Queen was crouched down and unarmed. Members of the jury, that isn’t self-defense, that’s murder,” Steinhardt said.
Hurtado-Valdez had told police he fled to Mexico not to escape police, but to escape retaliation from the gang that counted Queen and Briggs among its members.
The mothers of Queen and Briggs said outside the courtroom Friday that Hurtado-Valdez’s strategy to paint their sons as gang members was false and insulting. Briggs was celebrating his son’s fifth birthday on the day he was killed. Queen had plans to go to his mother’s for dinner.
“The day my baby’s life was taken was on his son’s birthday. So every year, on this date, my grandson will never forget. He has to remember his dad’s life was taken away from him a half an hour after his birthday party,” said Chantell Briggs. “And my son is called a gangster? He’s called a drug dealer?”
Briggs is survived by his 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. Chantell Briggs said she hoped for a first-degree murder conviction but was pleased with the verdict.
“(Hurtado-Valdez) pulled that gun out and murdered him,” Brigg’s brother, Tambua Bradford said outside the courtroom.
Hurtado-Valdez is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.