A family of eight displaced after a house fire in Severna Park

About 42 Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a house fire in Severna Park on Thursday that displaced eight residents.
At around 4:05 p.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call from the occupants of a home on Thomas Road who reported a fire in the living room.
First arriving firefighters reported smoke coming from all sides of the home. Firefighters located and extinguished a fire in the living room area, containing most of the fire to the room of origin. The fire took 25 minutes to control, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. There were no reported injuries.