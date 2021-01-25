House fire in Pasadena causes $200,000 in damages, Anne Arundel Fire Department says

More than 30 Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a house fire around 3:30 a.m. at 1976 Betty Lane in Pasadena Monday.
The front exterior of a one-story family home was in flames after a fire started in the attached garage and spread to the outside and interior of the home, causing an estimated $200,000 worth of damages to the house’s structure and the occupant’s personal items, fire officials said. Firefighters extinguished the fire in 30 minutes.
Two people living in the home escaped before firefighters arrived at the scene. Neighbors called 911 after hearing smoking alarms and seeing the flames. There were no reported injuries. The fire started in the garage where storage and a car was kept. The cause of the fire is under investigation.