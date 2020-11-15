10 dogs and a family of five displaced due to a house fire in Linthicum, fire officials say

A house fire in Linthicum displaced a family of five and 10 dogs early Saturday morning.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a report of a dwelling fire on Oak Grove Road around 2:31 a.m., department spokesman Russ Davies said.
The homeowner told fire officials he was asleep when smoke alarms woke him, Davies said. He tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out a fire on the stovetop before he evacuated, county fire officials said.
When firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly locate and extinguish the fire in the kitchen at the rear of the home.
Paramedics transported all five occupants of the home — two adults and three children — to Harbor Hospital Center to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, Davies said. One county police officer suffered a laceration while assisting one occupant through a lower level window.
Eight of the 10 dogs that were evacuated from the home were puppies.
The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental, starting on the stovetop, likely from a dog hitting a control knob on the stove. Damages are estimated to be $20,000.