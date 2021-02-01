Garage fire causes major damage to home in Hanover after improperly stored fireplace ashes ignite

Dwelling Fire- Hanover (Ridge Forest) 1500 block Beaver Dam Court, Hanover. Paramedics transported a 54-year-old female occupant to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview with non-life-threatening burn injuries. Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire in an attached garage at 1500 block Beaver Dam Court. Firefighters on their arrival found fire coming from the front of the garage, a vehicle in the driveway on fire, and fire extending into the attic area of the home. The siding of a neighboring home was also burning. Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control in about an hour, but not before the fire traveled the length of the attic causing extensive damage to the home. (Anne Arundel County Fire Department)