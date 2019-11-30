Ariyanna, 18, and Jamylleah, 17, moved into an apartment on Mary Lane in October. The sisters work part-time jobs at Jersey Mikes and Boston Market to support themselves while attending Glen Burnie High school. Holding her sister’s hand and sitting in one of four new kitchen chairs scattered around the room, Jamylleah said she always planned on buying furniture for the bare rooms but didn’t have the money to fill an unfurnished apartment.