Brooklyn man, 43, dies after assault by multiple people, police say

A Brooklyn resident was hospitalized and later died after being assaulted by multiple people, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police responded around 5 p.m. Friday to a report of an assault at the 300 block of Arundel Road West near Bell Grove Road in Brooklyn. There they found the victim, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Michael Wright.

Following an investigation, police learned that three or four men ranging in age from mid-20s to mid-30s arrived at Wright’s home following an earlier altercation and began beating up Wright.

There were no weapons involved in the assault, police said.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel treated Wright at the scene before being transporting him to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Wright was pronounced dead around 9:45 p.m., police said.

Detectives from the Anne Arundel County homicide unit are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Wright’s killing is the 11 homicide reported in Anne Arundel County this year.