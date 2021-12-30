Anne Arundel police arrest 18-year-old, charge him with murder in Glen Burnie shooting

Anne Arundel County police arrested an 18-year-old from Millersville on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jordan Adam Marroquin-Pereira.
Less than 24 hours after Marroquin-Pereira, 21, was found suffering from one or multiple gunshot wounds in a Glen Burnie apartment complex, police arrested Paul Pedro Rodriguez in connection to the murder.
Police said in a statement Rodriguez is charged with first- and second-degree murder, home invasion and a host of additional charges. Rodriguez’s charges were not available in online court records Thursday morning.
Officers responded to several reports of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at the 400 block of Hideaway Loop, police said. Officers found Marroquin-Pereira, of Glen Burnie, who was suffering from one or more gunshot wounds. Police said he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
Individuals who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700 or to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, download the P3Tips app or submit online at metrocrimestoppers.org.