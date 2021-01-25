Gov. Larry Hogan insults county health officer on Facebook; County Executive Steuart Pittman says let’s talk

In response to a comment on a Facebook post on his page Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan told a constituent that Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman “doesn’t really know what he is talking about.”
Readers reached out to The Capital to point out the response, in which Hogan dismisses the knowledge of a person whose appointment he approved less than two years ago. In a statement, County Executive Steuart Pittman invited Hogan to speak with Kalyanaraman, who declined to comment for this story.
“Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman knows exactly what he’s talking about. He is a highly respected health officer on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19,” Pittman said in a statement. “He’s been saying that we can get our schools open by March 1 and that it’s important to do so. I encourage Gov. Hogan to meet with Dr. Kalyanaraman to discuss these matters.”
When Hogan’s office was asked about the Facebook comment, the governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci said, “Federal, state, and academic health experts agree that we should give students the chance to safely get back into the classroom.”
Hogan has asked local school districts to return to physical classrooms by March and said he would take all legal action in his power to meet that goal. Kalyanaraman recently asked the Anne Arundel Board of Education to push its planned hybrid reopening from Feb. 2 to March, saying that would get the region through the height of hospitalizations.
The Board of Education voted to start bringing as many students as possible back no later than March 1, which Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said was in line with the Governor’s request. The reopening would need to be approved by Kalyanaraman.
Right now, the health department has set a standard that schools should be closed to all students when the case rate per 100,000 exceeds 15. Monday, the case rate in Anne Arundel was 36.52. Kalyanaraman has said he will update that standard to consider the vaccination of school employees who became eligible for injection last week. That updated standard has not yet been released.