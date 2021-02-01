Cemetery steward cleans up African American graves in Deale and looks to have its history recognized

If artifacts are found during the survey that constitute a site, they would be kept in the county’s archaeological curation facilities and accessible to researchers and the public by request. In the case of a grave, it will remain undisturbed, in place, and protected by an easement as required by Article 17-6-503 of the development code. Only if they discover a grave in the 25-foot buffer, will they will require a survey between the graves and any new construction.