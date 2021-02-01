Cemetery steward cleans up African American graves in Deale and looks to have its history recognized

Elinor Thompson has started cleaning a cemetery in Deale where her in-laws’ family has ancestors buried, and has been marking possible unmarked graves along the way.
Tanyard Cemetery, also known as Thompson Cemetery, is an African-American cemetery owned by Franklin United Methodist Church. Tombstones mark dates ranging from 1842 to 1982 and the site contains over 120 graves, many unmarked and many with hand-carved stones. The cemetery’s property used to house two buildings, a place where cowhides were tanned and a meeting house that was one of the oldest Black Methodist gathering places in Southern Anne Arundel County, Thompson, the cemetery’s project manager/steward, said.
After the cemetery’s previous caretaker died two years ago, the cemetery wasn’t maintained as well, Thompson said.
“Even though it wasn’t in the best of shape, we are doing things to clean it up now,” she said. “I have applied for grants as well to help clean up the area.”
The Trader Foundation of Maryland for Burial Sites is providing the cemetery with a grant to add fencing and signage.
Thompson would like to get the cemetery added to the National Register of Historic places and Maryland Historical Trust. She believes there are Civil War veterans and a War of 1812 veteran buried there, as well as many who were enslaved and that were freed. Thompson has death certificates of some people buried at the cemetery.
She listed some notable people buried there as Primas Thompson, who she said fought in the War of 1812, William G. Holland, Susan Blunt, Civil War veterans John H. Thompson and Thomas Crowner, and former slave Rebecca Brown, who has the oldest tombstone in the cemetery marked as 1842.
“We are trying help locate descendants of the people buried here to help connect the community,” Thompson said.
Part of Thompson’s motivation to clean up the cemetery was to protect any potential unmarked resting places outside of the property from development after she saw construction was going to start on the property next to it, where there is a pending grading permit for a single family home.
The county decided to do a phase 1 archeological survey 25 feet out from the cemetery’s property line to ensure there aren’t any graves there.
“This is an important cemetery so we required the survey out of an abundance of caution,” said Jane Cox, Chief of Cultural Resources Division at Anne Arundel County Planning and Zoning.
If artifacts are found during the survey that constitute a site, they would be kept in the county’s archaeological curation facilities and accessible to researchers and the public by request. In the case of a grave, it will remain undisturbed, in place, and protected by an easement as required by Article 17-6-503 of the development code. Only if they discover a grave in the 25-foot buffer, will they will require a survey between the graves and any new construction.
Cox said in a week or two they will know the results of their survey.
“I am trying to preserve the history of the cemetery and its importance,” Thompson said.
If you think you have any ancestors located at this cemetery contact Elinor Thompson at ElinorThompson4@gmail.com.