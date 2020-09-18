Glen Burnie pizza shop damaged by accidental fire, officials say

A fire broke out at a pizza shop in Glen Burnie Thursday, the Anne Arundel Fire Department said. The blaze was discovered in the wall space behind a commercial pizza oven and was contained in 20 minutes.
At 7:16 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the one-story Hilltop Pizza and Subs at 7756 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard near Marley Neck Boulevard and found smoke coming from the eaves of the building.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit has determined the fire was accidental.
No injuries were reported. And the estimated damage was unknown.
A call to the pizza shop was not returned Friday.
Thirty-six firefighters from two departments responded to the fire. Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire & Rescue Department also assisted.