130 years after founding by Frederick Douglass’s son, Highland Beach community works to maintain rich history, natural beauty

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Photographed from the Chesapeake Bay, Highland Beach sits between Oyster Creek to its left and Blackwalnut Creek to the right. Twin Oaks, Frederick Douglass' Summer Home is located at lower-right. This past spring Highland Beach, a small town of roughly 100 people, turned 130 years old. It was founded by Frederick Douglass's son, Charles Douglass as a getaway for Black people during segregation. The community is working to maintain its historic essence and structures while also modernizing components of the town to keep it sustainable. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Situated at the edge of the Annapolis Neck Peninsula lies a community that has borne witness to well over a century of evolution in the life of Black America.

After being rejected from a resort known as Bay Ridge in 1892, Charles Douglass, the youngest son of famed orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, decided to found an oasis for Black Americans along the Chesapeake Bay.

Advertisement

Douglass and his wife, Laura, settled on and purchased a nearby tract of farmland, where tobacco and corn crops were tended by a family of Black farmers named the Brashears.

Highland Beach was officially established in the spring of 1893. In 1922, it became Maryland’s first incorporated Black town.

Advertisement

Today, 130 years after its founding, the waterfront enclave is still a thriving, close-knit majority-Black community of just over 100 people. While the population may be small, the residents take great care to maintain the historic land and pay homage to its roots while also modernizing to ensure it’s sustainable for years to come.

Aside from Annapolis, it is Anne Arundel County’s only incorporated municipality with its own government, which will be undergoing a change very soon. It’s mayor of 17 years, William Sanders, is stepping down this summer and a new mayor will be elected Saturday.

Charles Douglass’s inkling in the 1890s that wealthier Black intellectuals might travel a great distance to recline by the bay, swim, catch crabs and spend carefree hours with family and friends proved correct. Peace and tranquility for Black Americans was hard to come by as their white counterparts held tightly to the vestiges of racism a post slavery-world still allowed.

A summer gathering of ladies at Highland Beach in the early 1900s. (Courtesy of the Highland Beach H, Capital Gazette)

While modern-day waterfront property is some of the most highly prized in real estate, wealthy people weren’t scrambling to purchase these lands in the late 19th century, said Vince Leggett, founder and president of Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation, a nonprofit that documents and preserves the history of Black people who lived and worked on the Chesapeake Bay.

“Historically and traditionally on the Chesapeake Bay, Black and brown people lived on the water’s edge and a big reason was low bottomland, high reeds, high mosquitos, and more-resourced people took the high ground,” Leggett said.

Douglass, however, saw potential for the area to become a resort town for Black people on the East Coast during the summer.

While the Black residents of Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia who wanted to summer at Highland Beach had to have the means for a second home, waterfront property values were still relatively affordable at the time, Leggett said. It wasn’t until water, sewer and road improvements came to shoreline communities that values started to skyrocket.

The Black Americans who first populated Highland Beach in the early 1900s were some of the most accomplished of the day as well as friends of the Douglass family.

Advertisement

Two of the most notable first families at Highland Beach were Mary Church Terrell and Robert H. Terrell and Paul Laurence Dunbar and Alice Ruth Dunbar. Mary Church Terrell was a founding member of the NAACP and Paul Laurence Dunbar was an accomplished poet. Other notable residents and visitors included Paul Robeson, Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Du Bois and Langston Hughes, according to the town’s website.

The Dunbar property was located next to that of the Terrells, situated beside the most well-known property in Highland Beach history – Twin Oaks.

Twin Oaks, Frederick Douglass' Summer Home at Highland Beach. This past spring Highland Beach, a small town of roughly 100 people, turned 130 years old. It was founded by Frederick Douglass's son, Charles Douglass as a getaway for Black people during segregation. The community is working to maintain its historic essence and structures while also modernizing components of the town to keep it sustainable. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Charles Douglass built Twin Oaks as a retirement home for his father. Frederick Douglass, however, died in early 1895, just months before its completion. The home’s design included a balcony where the elder Douglass would have been able to look out across the bay to the Eastern Shore, where he was born into slavery – only now as a free man with a storied legacy.

The Twin Oaks property was then passed down through generations of the Douglass family.

Over its first few decades, the town established its identity, including its own government composed of a mayor and commissioners, streets named for Black visionaries in history, a small post office inside Twin Oaks and a town pavilion built in 1932 on the shore. The pavilion hosted dances, card games, meetings and movies, according to the 2008 book “Highland Beach on the Chesapeake Bay: Maryland’s First African American Incorporated Town.”

Postmaster Fannie Douglass stands on the steps of the porch where residents would come to pick up their mail. (Photos courtesy of the Highland Beach Historical Commission, Capital Gazette)

“The pavilion was our community center,” said Dena Sewell in an oral history video published in July. Sewell is the great-granddaughter of John Richard Francis Sr., a well-known Washington physician and friend of Frederick Douglass, who built a Highland Beach home in 1896.

Advertisement

Sewell recalls her mother telling her that the community was essentially a large family in the 1920s and 1930s. Summer residents shared their catches of fish and crabs, and everyone helped take care of each other’s kids.

“During segregation, out of necessity, Black people had to be self-sufficient,” Sewell said of her childhood in the 1950s and 1960s. “We had our own enclaves; we had our own entrepreneurships; we had our own grocery stores; we had our own clothing stores; because we could not shop in the other communities.”

The smallness of Highland Beach only allowed the community to be partly self-sufficient. The ice man came through regularly to provide ice, milk and other items, and a Good Humor man also frequented the area, but the residents still encountered segregation when they visited Annapolis.

“We couldn’t go shopping,” said Judy Whitted Biagas, now in her 80s, who has been coming to Highland Beach since she was in utero.

Biagas recalled her mother purchasing the clothes for the kids and asking them to try them on at home because they were not permitted in store fitting rooms.

Highland Beach resident LaThall Langston enjoys crabbing. (Courtesy of the Highland Beach Historical Commission, Capital Gazette)

Life on the water was different, as well. The bay was clear enough to see to the bottom, and jellyfish stings were a daily occurrence. In Biagas’ youth, parents would cover the kids in Old Bay seasoning before they went swimming, believing it would ward off the jellyfish, she said in an oral history video.

Advertisement

“After segregation, there was desegregation and people were allowed to go where they wanted to go on vacation,” Sewell said. “Some people didn’t see here as the place to go. They had choices.”

While the decades following desegregation, the 1970s and 1980s, saw Highland Beach residents departing to explore previously off-limits communities, long-time locals have observed a renewed interest in the area in recent decades.

“Now people are starting to come back and feeling like, ‘This is where I really want to be,’” Sewell said. “I think they feel safer. I think they feel a sense of community. I think they feel a connection to the past.”

“Being part of that legacy binds us all together,” said Theresa Boyd, now in her 60s, whose family bought a home in Highland Beach when she was 16.

Boyd’s family was one of the first to live full time in Highland Beach, a trend that began in the latter half of the 1900s.

Some have more complicated relationships with the community including Ken Morris, the great-great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglass and great-great-grandson of Booker T. Washington. His generation was the last of the Douglass’s to stay at Twin Oaks during the summers.

Advertisement

Kenneth Morris, Jr., the great-great-great grandson of Frederick Douglass, talks to members of the community at the Twin Oaks Frederick Douglass Summer House at Highland Beach in 2018, in honor of Douglass' 200th birthday. (Caitlin Faw / For The Capital Gazette)

Morris, who lives in Southern California, usually visits Highland Beach at least once a year. Returning conjures up sweet memories of jumping off the pier and collecting crabs from the creek for his great-grandmother Fannie Douglass’ gumbo.

“My great-grandmother would sit me on her lap and point across the bay to the Eastern Shore and tell me that’s where my great-great-great grandfather Frederick Douglass was born into slavery as a little boy and lived as a little boy enslaved at the same age I was when she was telling me the stories,” Morris said.

Morris’s mother’s mother, a descendant of Booker T. Washington, and his mother’s father, a descendant of Frederick Douglass, met on the campus of Tuskegee University in Alabama, a school for Black students founded by Washington in 1881.

That house Morris once spent many blissful summer nights in, however, is no longer in the family as of 1986.

In Fannie Douglass’s old age, the house fell into disrepair, Morris said. After she died, it was passed onto Morris’s mother Nettie Washington Douglass, who was unable to maintain it both financially and because she lived in California.

A study inside the Douglass Summer House Home of the Week in Highland Beach outside of Annapolis. 2018. (Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette)

“She had to make the very, very tough decision to sell it,” Morris said. “It was a very, very hard time for her.”

Advertisement

The house was sold to Charles and Barbara Bohl, who restored it before it was deeded to the community in 1995 and eventually turned into the Frederick Douglass Museum and Cultural Center.

Though it’s tough to return to Highland Beach and remember his family having to let go of the last remaining piece of Frederick Douglass property they both owned and lived in, Morris said he’s happy with the way it’s been restored.

“In a lot of places African-American history has been whitewashed and sanitized and destroyed,” said Morris, who is also the founder and president of Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives.

The Douglass family had homes in Rochester, New York, where Frederick Douglass spent much of his life. One property was burned down my arsonists in the 1870s and one became a parking lot, Morris said. Other than Douglass’ Anacostia home in Washington, now Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, his other properties are private, including homes Frederick Douglass purchased for real estate profit in Baltimore and his other Washington home near the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill.

As many historic Black sites as have been preserved, there are countless others that haven’t. Maintaining the essence of Highland Beach isn’t just critical for its residents, Morris said, but for the longevity of Black history.

“I want people just to feel the spirit of the ancestors there and the important work and the groundwork that was laid for the freedoms that we do have in the country, the sacrifices that they made, the perseverance, how they just kept going, how they did so much with so little and how we do so little sometimes with so much,” Morris said.

Advertisement

Future mayor of Highland Beach Haley G. Douglass goes boating. (Courtesy of the Highland Beach Historical Commission, Capital Gazette)

While many Black waterfront communities have fallen victim to overdevelopment, Highland Beach has maintained its small-town resort feel due to a devoted, all-volunteer government and group of committed legacy families, Leggett said.

“When properties became available, insiders had first shot at buying lots and buying houses before outsiders, and that’s one of the things that has definitely made Highland Beach a very unique enclave on the bay,” Leggett said.

That exclusive nature can at times be a point of contention in the neighborhood. Some believe the community is best kept away from outsiders who don’t understand its value. Others believe its assets should be shared more widely, particularly its beachfront.

“They’re very strict about letting outsiders in, which I disagree with 100%,” Boyd said. “There’s all of Bay Ridge out there [a neighboring community] with families who have young children, and I think they should be able to bring their kids in here to use the beach because it’s empty even in the summertime.”

It’s a plan Boyd has pitched to the Highland Beach local government multiple times in recent years, she said. She envisions the community selling access to the beach to provide the funding to clean it if it gets littered.

Others, including town first lady Zora Lathan, feel the community is simply not set up for a regular stream of visitors.

Advertisement

“We’re too small and we don’t have on street parking and it would just be overused,” Lathan said. “That’s the thing with ecotourism around the world. There are places that are being destroyed with overuse.”

Young brothers Francis and Monroe Gregory fish on the bridge that ran across the Black Walnut Creek in the 1920s. (Photos courtesy of the Highland Beach Historical Commission, Capital Gazette)

One threat the community can unite around is climate change, which the residents are now strategizing to combat.

“You cannot stop sea level rise,” Sewell said. “You cannot stop climate change. It’s going to happen. You can throw sand out there all you want to and mother nature’s going to come and take it right back.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The community is now studying best resiliency practices from similarly situated beach communities and weighing those recommendations with the neighbors’ wishes.

Though the Frederick Douglass Museum and Cultural Center is not currently accepting requests from the general public for tours while under renovation, those who volunteer on the museum board and in leadership are working on modernizing its infrastructure. After recently forming. a relationship with Smithsonian which offered some recommendations, they’re looking at including a virtual tour component, digitizing cassette tapes of interviews and documents and acquiring more artifacts, said Sewell, the museum’s director.

“We’re looking to better ourselves,” she said.

Advertisement

Perhaps the best representation of the direction Highland Beach is headed is the new Dr. Mary Church Terrell Pavilion, which had its grand opening in late June. The original pavilion was demolished in the 1970s due to damage from erosion.

This time around the community is savvier. It is on the street as opposed to the beach, accessible by ramp and solar powered. Lathan said the new pavilion will be open use for parties, dances and other events.

Plaques at the pavilion at Highland Beach, commerate Dr. Mary Church Terrell, one of the most prominent civil rights activists of her time, and a founding member of the NAACP. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

It was appropriately named for the famed activist whose family still lives at Highland Beach at the house she purchased more than 100 years ago.

“A lot of times we let our history go,” said Monique Langston, Terrell’s great-granddaughter. “This is a way to honor that legacy and pass it down generation to generation. You don’t see that in too many communities.”