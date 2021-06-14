Heritage Harbour Civic Association holds 10th annual food drive for Anne Arundel County Food Bank

After not having food drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Heritage Harbour Civic Association will have one this month.
The Heritage Harbour Civic Association is holding its 10th Annual Food Drive for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank on June 21 starting at 10 a.m.
Deedee Mahaffay, the coordinator of the Heritage Harbour food drive, has seen her community pull together and donate on average 10,000 pounds of needed non-perishable food items in the past, with the addition of nearly $3,000 in donations, according to a press release.
“It’s something I can do within my community,” Mahaffay said in a statement. “After the last year, our county has more food insecure families than ever, and I believe that helping the Food Bank is a very worthwhile cause.”
Mahaffay has been planning Heritage Harbours’ food drive for the past nine years. She hopes they will not see rain this year, her team of volunteers will pick up donations throughout the community come rain or shine.
“Donated food is in low supply to our Food Bank and currently we have to buy most of the food we distribute,” said Susan Thomas, Executive Director of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “We are truly thankful for the continued support of all the residents at Heritage Harbour who help us meet the food needs in our county.”
The Heritage Harbour drive comes at a crucial time when the Anne Arundel County Food Bank’s largest spring food drive, the letter carrier’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, was postponed for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. Historically, this drive would collect nearly 40,000 pounds of food distributed to AACFB partner agencies who give free food directly to people in need throughout Anne Arundel County.
The need for people seeking food and basic necessities in Anne Arundel County has grown as much as 480% during the pandemic; 53% of whom had never been to a food pantry before. The food drive at Heritage Harbour is an important piece to helping the Anne Arundel County Food Bank meet the increased need that is expected to remain high over the next year, the press release said.
To see drop off non-perishable canned goods go to the Heritage Harbour Lodge at 959 River Strand Loop, Annapolis. You can also make a donation by texting FOOD to 41444, or to sign-up to host their own food drive by going to the AACFB website at www.aafoodbank.org/food-drive.