After a 4-year-old drowned last summer, his family donated his corneas. Now they’ve met the woman who received them.

Hendrix was playing in front of Conner’s home in the Harundale neighborhood of Glen Burnie when he went missing in April 2019. After a frantic search by neighbors, family members and police, he was found floating in a deep pool of water that had formed in a paved, Anne Arundel County-owned streambed behind the home. It is unclear how he got to the stream, which is in a gully down a steep, prickly slope.