Anne Arundel library board confirms first openly trans member, approves revised programs policy

The Anne Arundel County Public Library Board of Trustees confirmed its first openly transgender member and approved a revision of a long-debated programs procedure at a meeting Thursday.

Deirdre Hendrick, a Cape St. Claire resident, will serve a three-year term. She is the latest appointment to the board as it shifts from a 24-member body to 17. As part of the board reform that started in 2015, new board members serve a maximum of three, three-year terms while board members who are grandfathered-in can serve up to six more years and will not be replaced when they leave.

The county executive recommends candidates from all seven County Council districts, which the council then votes to nominate and the library board then vets and elects.

Anne Arundel County Council recently voted to recommend Jim Eastep of Odenton as the board’s next new member. He will be voted on at the Sept. 19 meeting.

Hendrick, 49, was outspoken about the library’s handling of LGBTQ-themed programs before she was nominated to be a board member. After being confirmed at Thursday’s meeting, she questioned whether the library system would be better off without any version of the controversial program policy, which originally gave board members the ability to vote for approval on programs staff deem “controversial.”

The board allowed the staff to plan the 16 “controversial” mostly LGBTQ centered programs in March while it continued what came to a nine-month debate over the policy.

Thursday, after some discussion, the board unanimously voted to adopt a revised version of the policy that no longer gives the board voting power or calls for programs to be flagged as “potentially controversial,” and instead asks Libraries CEO Skip Auld to notify the board of any programs that “merit their special attention.”

Hendrick said she doesn't want to be pigeonholed as the board’s first openly transgender member or its advocate for LGBTQ issues.

“Although I am a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights, I’m a lawyer and a cybersecurity processor and an auditor,” Hendrick said. “I want to focus on those and not just LGBTQ programs.”

The library’s board and employees had back and forth in emails the months following the county’s first Drag Queen Story Time last fall, according to records obtained by The Capital in a Maryland Public Information Act request. The emails showed resistance from some board members and throughout Auld argued against the policy and defended the staff’s right to plan the programs.

After the meeting Thursday, Auld said revising and righting the policy has been difficult.

“It’s difficult to define what’s a novel program. It’s difficult to figure out what merits the special attention of the board,” he said. “Really what is at issue that is underneath everything is the development of trust between the board and the CEO, and good communication between the board and the CEO, going both ways, vice versa.”

