Anne Arundel police announce arrests in three hate bias cases at area churches

The Anne Arundel County Police Department announced Thursday it had filed charges related to three hate bias cases, including vandalism at an Annapolis church that caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

The incidents, which occurred in June, all occurred at places of worship in Odenton and Annapolis and targeted different groups and ethnicities, including Black and LGBTQ+ communities.

On Monday, police filed charges against Blake and Brandon Krenzer, 19-year-old twin brothers from Gambrills, in connection to a vandalism case at the Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton. The next day, officers identified Jarren Omar Alexander, 23, as a suspect in vandalism cases at two Annapolis churches, Fowler United Methodist and the St. Phillips Episcopal. Alexander was arrested Wednesday.

The Krenzer brothers, who are accused of defacing Black Lives Matter and Pride signs with spray paint on church property, were issued a summons; Alexander is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

After police file charges against someone, a commissioner reviews the application and determines whether there is probable cause. If probable cause is found, they will issue either a summons instructing a defendant to appear in court on a certain date or an arrest warrant.

The Krenzer brothers were issued summons Tuesday, according to court records, and were never detained by police, according to police department spokesperson Marc Limansky.

A lawyer has not yet been assigned to Alexander’s case, according to court records, and the Krenzer brothers were not available for comment through a publicly listed phone number.

There have been 30 reported hate bias cases in Anne Arundel County from January to May, Limansky said. There were 12 across the same time period last year.

“There is no place for hate in our county,” said Deputy Police Chief Katherine Roberts. “We will not tolerate hateful acts of any kind toward our places of worship or any individuals in this county.”

Roberts said county police take these “heinous” acts and their subsequent investigations seriously. Standing in Thursday for Chief Amal Awad, who Limansky said was out of the office, Roberts also spoke of the need for “supportive and empathetic” responses from the department, noting the impact and trauma “these incidents of hate create.”

Damages that occurred from vandalism at Fowlers United Methodist Church on June 8, 2023. (Troy W. Belt/Courtesy Photo)

The Rev. Jerome Jones, of the Fowler United Methodist Church in Annapolis, which is predominantly Black, joined Roberts and other area leaders Thursday for the announcement. He reassured his congregation that they can “breathe” at the church.

On June 9, after receiving a frantic call from a trustee, Jones rushed to the place of worship on Bestgate Road and found it in total disarray. Hundreds of pages had been torn and tossed from its collection of Bibles and hymnals. Equipment was broken and its mammoth cross had been torn down.

The damage estimate surpassed $100,000 and on Thursday, Jones said he had “never seen so much pain in a room.”

Jones thanked the community for its well wishes and donations over the past several days. Combined with the support and presence of police and politicians, including State Del. Shaneka Henson, Jones said he no longer felt isolated.

“It showed action,” Jones said. “It showed love. And love is action.”

Pastor Jerome Jones shows basement window in the finance office that was smashed for the vandals to gain entry. The Fowler United Methodist Church, in Annapolis, was badly vandalized this past week. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

According to charging documents, police arrested Alexander inside a gated pool area less than a mile from both Fowler United Methodist and the St. Phillips Episcopal Church. Responding officers determined Alexander matched suspect descriptions from both churches and was wearing similar clothing as what was recorded on video surveillance.

While Alexander is listed in court records as having an Annapolis address, county police said he was homeless. He now faces six misdemeanor charges, including two counts of defacing religious property, and is scheduled for a hearing July 11 in district court.

When asked about the mental health of the three arrested suspects, Cpl. Chris Anderson, another department spokesperson, said police did not yet have that information.

On June 14, officers responded to the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton and found a Black Lives Matter sign with an orange line spray painted through its text and a defaced Pride banner.

The incident was captured by two surveillance cameras, which police accessed from church officials. The recordings showed three men approach the banner on foot. One of them, who was wearing a Confederate flag-style mask, began spray painting the signs, while the second acted as a “lookout” and the third recorded on their phone, police said.

Within a few hours of posting surveillance images online, police received tips leading them to the Krenzers, recent graduates from Arundel High School, according to charging documents. After reviewing their social media pages, police said they found “several anti-BLM and anti-LGBTQ posts,” as well as images of Brandon Krenzer wearing clothing similar to what was seen in the surveillance recording.

Limansky said county police are still looking for the third suspect.

Six days after the vandalism was reported, detectives interviewed Brandon Krenzer at his home — at the time, Blake Krenzer was at work — and he “vehemently denied” any involvement in the incident, police wrote. He then provided detectives with both of the siblings’ phone numbers, which police were able to use to track location data and determine both of their phones had been in “close geographical proximity” to the crime scene.

Both Krenzer brothers face four misdemeanor charges, including committing a crime based on someone’s race or sexual orientation, as well as malicious destruction of property.