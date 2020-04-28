xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Woman sent to shock trauma after Harwood crash, Anne Arundel fire officials say

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Apr 28, 2020 9:49 AM
A woman was flown to shock trauma Monday after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in Harwood, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
A woman was flown to shock trauma Monday after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in Harwood, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.(Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

A woman was flown to shock trauma Monday afternoon in critical condition after a pickup truck veered from the road in Harwood and struck a utility pole, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Muddy Creek Road in Harwood around 12:30 p.m. Monday for reports of an auto crash, said Capt. Russ Davies, fire department spokesman.

Advertisement

At the scene, officers came across a pickup truck that had veered from the road, up an embankment and into a utility pole, which caused it to roll over, Davies said.

The truck apparently came to a rest on the the passenger’s side, a fire department photo shows.

Two people occupied the truck, Davies said.

[More Maryland news] Fallston man gets 50 years in prison for killing his wife

A 37-year-old woman, who was the passenger, was badly injured. Davies said paramedics took her to the nearby Carrie Weedon Science Center, where a Maryland State Police helicopter picked her up and flew her to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The woman sustained critical, potentially life threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Latest Anne Arundel County

Davies said the driver did not need to be hospitalized.

Advertisement

Latest Anne Arundel County

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement