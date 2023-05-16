Jury finds Harvey Blonder committed fraud as Yellowfin’s manager, awards more than $9 million in damages

A jury found Annapolis businessman Harvey Blonder liable Tuesday for fraud and other financial misdeeds, awarding his Yellowfin partners more than $9 million in damages.

For two weeks, a six-person jury heard competing testimony as to the legitimacy of Blonder’s oversight of the Edgewater restaurant. The plaintiffs — Yellowfin investors Jamie Kujawski, Paul Hetzel and Mike Loprete — accused Blonder of fraud, as well as breaching both his contract with and fiduciary duty to them. The jury deliberated for eight hours between Friday afternoon and Tuesday before reaching its decision, deciding also that he had acted with malice, a legal term meaning a person acted with intent to harm another individual.

Because Blonder still owns a 50% stake in the Edgewater fish and steak house, he maintains an interest in half of the $9.6 million awarded to Yellowfin, including the $3.09 million in punitive damages the jury ordered against Blonder personally. It was unclear Tuesday whether Blonder would appeal the civil decision. Walking out of the Anne Arundel Circuit courtroom, defense attorney Robert Kostecka declined to comment.

“This case was always about what is best for Yellowfin. The jury had the wisdom and insight to see through the static and conclude that all of those funds should be returned to Yellowfin,” Richard DeTar, one of the plaintiff’s attorneys. “This is a good day, long in coming, for Yellowfin’s employees and its patrons.”

Tuesday’s verdict marks an endpoint to nearly two years of litigation and several more of investigation for the three Yellowfin investors. According to the complaint, first filed in July 2021, the partners began reviewing the restaurant’s finances in 2018 after being told by a former Blonder employee they would not receive any money beyond their initial investments.

In 2002, Kujawski, Hetzel and Loprete invested $250,000 as “passive” investors and entered into an agreement with Blonder, under the assumption Blonder, a well-known restaurateur and property owner in Annapolis, would manage Yellowfin himself. All four signed the contract as owners of limited liability companies and named Blonder’s company The Ritz as the managing member.

Under the agreement, the managing member would receive a cut of Yellowfin’s annual sales to operate the restaurant. Using those funds, however, Blonder hired another of his companies, HB Properties Management Company, to oversee much of Yellowfin’s administrative affairs. On the stand earlier this month, Blonder said he “delegated everything” involving Yellowfin to HB Properties. He also testified HB Properties oversees 90 of his other businesses and all of his restaurants, including Latitude 38 on City Dock, doing so before and after he started Yellowfin.

Though the Edgewater restaurant made over $48 million between 2006 and 2017, none of the partners received distributions beyond their initial $250,000 investments. Blonder, according to DeTar, received approximately $4.9 million.

Aided by Kris Kohlmann, HB Properties’ former chief financial officer, the partners formed a case around bank statements, checks and transfers, accusing Blonder of directing profits toward his other ventures and blocking distributions during his time as Yellowfin’s managing member. Over the course of a decade, at least $1.3 million was transferred from Yellowfin to Blonder’s other companies, Kohlmann testified during the first week of the trial.

Throughout the two-week trial, damage figures and estimates varied greatly, sometimes adjusting to include millions more dollars, as information and documents were produced or placed on the record. In the end, with interest, the plaintiffs sought more than $10.4 million from The Ritz and Blonder — a request the jury nearly fulfilled.

This story will be updated.