How much money is at stake in the Harvey Blonder trial? Deliberations begin in multimillion-dollar suit.

After defense testimony and closing arguments, the jury began deliberating Friday in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Yellowfin founder Harvey Blonder.

The plaintiffs — investors Jamie Kujawski, Paul Hetzel and Mike Loprete — have accused Blonder of financial misconduct while his company The Ritz served as the restaurant’s managing member. More specifically, they claim Blonder’s outsourcing of duties and services to his other ventures allowed him to funnel funds away from Yellowfin and into his other businesses.

Though the Edgewater fish and steak house made over $48 million between 2006 and 2017, none of the partners received distributions beyond their initial $250,000 investments. Blonder, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney Richard DeTar, received approximately $4.9 million.

Considering that disparity, DeTar began his opening argument with a quote often misattributed to the Mongolian conqueror Genghis Khan: “it is not sufficient that I succeed — all others must fail.”

“We can overanalyze every transaction,” DeTar said, “but common sense tells you something must not be right.”

The legal team behind Blonder, a high-profile restaurateur and property owner in Annapolis, contends his decisions while operating Yellowfin were all contractually permitted, including his ability to hire his affiliate companies for administrative and maintenance duties. Referencing past litigation and internal investigations by the plaintiffs, the defense also said the three partners had ample opportunity to identify their complaints and air them to Blonder.

“They’re smart businessmen,” Blonder said of his partners. “They were aware of everything, even though they say they weren’t.”

The jury will decide whether Blonder committed fraud and breached both his contract with and fiduciary duty to his the Yellowfin investors as well as his fiduciary duty as managing member. If the jury finds him guilty, they will have to determine monetary damages from a series of alleged misappropriations.

In total, including interest, the plaintiffs are seeking approximately $7.94 million from The Ritz and $2.49 million from Blonder.

Management fees

As part of Yellowfin’s operating agreement, the managing member receives an annual 6% cut of sales for overseeing the restaurant — a management fee that’s provided the designated member approximately $250,000 every year.

After opening the restaurant in 2001, Blonder sold half his stake equally between the three partners: Kujawski, Hetzel and Loprete. On the stand, Kujawski and Hetzel described themselves as “passive” stakeholders, saying they trusted the experienced Blonder to operate the restaurant and based their investments on his involvement.

However, using the management fees, The Ritz hired the HB Properties Management Company, another Blonder entity, to perform much of Yellowfin’s administrative business. Blonder testified that he “delegated everything” with Yellowfin to HB Properties, which manages his 90-odd businesses.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Steven Preller said HB Properties’ involvement was “business as usual” for Blonder.

When asked on the stand whether the Yellowfin partners knew about HB Properties, Blonder said “it was not necessary to tell them.”

Following a decision Wednesday by Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Pamela Alban, the plaintiffs are permitted to seek the entire $3.13 million in management fees Blonder received from 2006 to 2018. The judge acknowledged Blonder’s right as managing member to hire affiliates for certain services, but said she believed the partners’ investment was rooted in Blonder’s oversight over Yellowfin, not HB Properties.

With interest, the total damages the partners could receive from management fees surpass $4 million.

2005 mortgage loan

Days before the civil trial began, after receiving a previously unproduced document, the plaintiffs submitted an additional damage claim $1.017 million. It was based on a $2 million loan Blonder took out in 2005 on Yellowfin’s behalf and used to secure a better interest rate on the restaurant’s mortgage.

Initially, the partners said the leftover $1.017 million was unaccounted for, before a document presented on the third day of trial revealed it had gone to Securities Fortress, another Blonder business.

Before jury selection, the defense argued they were unprepared to litigate the loan claim, though Alban decided they were “sufficiently” aware of the circumstances surrounding it. She made $750,000 of the loan available for damages, the amount of money Blonder’s partners believed he had invested in the restaurant. Each of the three partners put in approximately $250,000 and Blonder, a year after he first purchased the property on Solomons Island Road, paid $700.

The defense has repeatedly claimed that the plaintiffs’ 2002 contract joining Yellowfin came after Blonder spent nearly $2 million preparing the site for business. Blonder’s team says the $1.017 million from the 2005 loan went to Securities Fortress to reimburse part of his initial spending.

Land and Sea banquet commissions

Witnesses on both sides of the case said banquets were and are an essential component of Yellowfin’s business model. However, the plaintiffs contend that Land and Sea Catering, a Blonder business launched years after Yellowfin opened, was an unneeded entity that siphoned a significant percentage of the restaurant’s banquet revenue.

Diana Orendorf, Yellowfin’s longtime director of special events and marketing, was the second witness called in the case. In addition to doing marketing work for Blonder’s other businesses — spending, at its peak, nearly half of her weekly work hours away from her Yellowfin responsibilities — Orendorf said many of the banquets Land and Sea arranged derived from connections and conversations Yellowfin started.

Orendorf said she never received a raise in her director role under Blonder’s management, testifying Land and Sea received a 20% cut of its banquet sales while she received 2%. When asked, she said Land and Sea created no “meaningful” change to Yellowfin’s banquet sales.

Conversely, the defense argued creating Land and Sea was a wise business decision that sought to compete in the area’s growing market for special events.

With expert testimony from restaurateur Fred Rosenthal, whose big break came from a catering company he co-ran and who now operates Jasper’s restaurant in Largo, the defense claimed a 20% commission was a “reasonable” fee for catering services and was therefore contractually permitted.

The plaintiffs are seeking more than $224,000 in damages from Land and Sea commissions.

Maintenance costs and payroll services

Similarly, the investment partners have argued that because of HB Properties’ “exclusive access” to finance records, Yellowfin was subjected to regular, overpriced and inefficient services from Blonder’s other companies.

With testimony from Kujawski and Paul Kerner, Yellowfin’s assistant general manager, the plaintiffs said that for years, the restaurant had outstanding sanitary, structural and operating concerns. Kerner testified that before Kujawski became managing member in 2018, the kitchen’s only source of air was a window, saying the workspace would often exceed 100 degrees.

Specifically, the plaintiffs took issue with “band-aid” repairs from Blonder’s Liberty Marina staff that invoices showed were charged at an hourly rate twice as high as his family-owned businesses. Additionally, the partners were upset they had to pay HB Properties a payroll processing fee that was higher than a third-party payroll system the restaurant also used.

“Whatever services HB Properties offered, Yellowfin didn’t want it. They didn’t need it,” DeTar said. “They wanted their money.”

Like Land and Sea, the defense believes the service prices were fair and permitted by Yellowfin’s operating agreement. Pointing to expert testimony that was struck from the record regarding repair costs and calculation methods, they’ve also criticized the plaintiffs for not properly analyzing its damage figures, calling them “seriously, seriously flawed.”

Criticizing Kujawski’s credibility as a witness and “passive investor,” Preller said, “an appropriate damage reward is not, ‘give me, give me, give me.’”

The plaintiffs are seeking more than $825,000 in damages between repair and payroll costs.

In addition to compensatory damages, the jury may also award punitive damages if they determine Blonder’s acted with the intent to cause harm. Punitive damages are designed to punish and deter future misconduct, though they must not financially ruin the defendant.

Closing arguments took up the bulk of Friday’s proceedings, ending shortly after 4 p.m. Alban, at one point, said she regretted not imposing time limits on them.

Deliberations began soon thereafter and are expected to continue Tuesday when Alban returns from a personal trip.